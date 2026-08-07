Where Nebraska Stacks Up in Against Its Big Ten Foes in Terms of Prep Recruiting Class Rankings

Recruiting rankings aren't everything, but they can give a good idea of the talent each program is bringing in. Nebraska has recruited consistently over the past four recruiting cycles, spanning the end of Scott Frost's tenure and the start of the Matt Rhule era.

The Big Ten has become one of the toughest conferences in college football, making talent more important than ever. While player development and coaching ultimately decide games, recruiting is where every roster is built.

Using the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings from the 2024 through 2027 recruiting classes, this ranking compares Nebraska to its nine Big Ten opponents on the 2026 schedule. Each program is ranked by its average Big Ten recruiting finish over the last four recruiting cycles, with national recruiting averages, peak classes, blue-chip recruits, and five-star signees providing additional context.

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

9. Michigan State

Michigan State comes in at No. 9 after averaging a 15th-place finish in the Big Ten recruiting rankings over the past four recruiting cycles. Since the 2024 class, the Spartans haven't finished higher than 12th in the conference.

Their best class during that stretch ranked No. 42 nationally and 12th in the Big Ten. Michigan State also signed just 11 blue-chip recruits over the four recruiting cycles, which is one of the lowest on Nebraska's 2026 conference schedule.

Compared to Nebraska, the recruiting gap is noticeable. The Huskers have consistently brought in higher-ranked classes and nearly three times as many blue-chip prospects over the same span. This could be a main reason why the Huskers beat the Spartans in 2025, but will it be enough for the Huskers to beat them in 2026 under Pat Fitzgerald?

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

8. Indiana

Indiana comes in at No. 8 after averaging a 13th-place finish in the Big Ten recruiting rankings over the past four recruiting cycles. The Hoosiers' best recruiting class during that stretch finished No. 29 nationally and ninth in the conference.

Indiana signed 16 blue-chip recruits over the four recruiting cycles, including one five-star prospect. While those numbers are respectable, they still rank near the bottom among Nebraska's 2026 conference opponents. In this instance, the rankings didn't stop the Hoosiers from winning the National Championship.

Compared to Nebraska, the recruiting gap is noticeable. The Huskers have consistently signed stronger classes and more blue-chip talent, but Cignetti has shown he can out-coach better talent any day of the week.

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

7. Illinois

Illinois comes in at No. 7 after averaging a 12.5-place finish in the Big Ten recruiting rankings over the past four recruiting cycles. The Fighting Illini's best class finished No. 24 nationally and sixth in the conference.

Over that stretch, Illinois signed just 10 blue-chip recruits. Even with those numbers, the Illini have found success by developing talent and maximizing their roster. Notably, beating the Huskers 4 out of the last 5 matchups.

Nebraska has recruited at a noticeably higher level over the same span. While the Huskers do hold the talent advantage on paper, will they be able to beat a Bielema team that has had Nebraska's Number since joining the Illini in 2020?

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

6. Iowa

Iowa comes in at No. 6 after averaging an 11.25-place finish in the Big Ten recruiting rankings over the past four recruiting cycles. The Hawkeyes' best class ranked No. 26 nationally and seventh in the conference.

Iowa signed 19 blue-chip recruits during that stretch, fewer than Nebraska but more than several other teams on this list. The Hawkeyes have consistently developed lower-ranked classes into winning football teams.

Compared to Iowa, the Huskers have recruited better over the past four recruiting cycles. Husker fans know that sentence doesn't mean much when the Huskers have beaten the Hawkeyes just once in the last ten years.

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

5. Rutgers

Rutgers comes in at No. 5 after averaging an 11.25-place finish in the Big Ten recruiting rankings over the past four recruiting cycles. The Scarlet Knights edged out Iowa in the rankings after winning the tiebreaker with a higher overall recruiting average. Rutgers' best class during that span ranked No. 30 nationally and 10th in the conference.

Rutgers signed 14 blue-chip recruits across the last four recruiting cycles. While the program has shown improvement, it still trails Nebraska in both recruiting rankings and overall talent.

Compared to Rutgers, Nebraska has consistently brought in stronger recruiting classes. The Huskers won their last contest against the Scarlet Knights, and the Huskers hope for a big-time win in November.

Maryland head coach Michael Locksley. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4. Maryland

Maryland comes in at No. 4 after averaging an 11th-place finish in the Big Ten recruiting rankings over the past four recruiting cycles. The Terrapins' best class ranked No. 25 nationally and eighth in the conference.

Maryland signed 13 blue-chip recruits over the four recruiting cycles, including one five-star prospect. While the Terrapins have recruited well at times, they still fall short of what Nebraska has accomplished on the recruiting trail.

Nebraska has built stronger recruiting classes and signed more blue-chip prospects when looking at them against Maryland. This was enough for the Huskers to edge out the Terrapins last season, but will it be enough to beat a young, talented Maryland team?

Washington head coach Jedd Fisch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Washington

Washington comes in at No. 3 after averaging an 8.25-place finish in the Big Ten recruiting rankings over the past four recruiting cycles. The Huskies' best class finished No. 13 nationally and fifth in the conference.

Washington signed 33 blue-chip recruits during that span, including one five-star prospect. That total matches Nebraska, making this one of the closest recruiting comparisons on the Huskers' schedule.

Compared to Nebraska, there isn't much separating the two programs on the recruiting trail. This could make Washington a great measuring-stick game for Nebraska to see how far Matt Rhule and his staff have developed the program.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2. Ohio State

Ohio State comes in at No. 2 after averaging a 2nd-place finish in the Big Ten recruiting rankings over the past four recruiting cycles. The Buckeyes have continued to recruit at an elite level, rarely finishing outside the top five nationally.

Ohio State signed 73 blue-chip recruits during that stretch, including 13 five-star prospects. Those numbers are among the best in the country and show why the Buckeyes remain one of college football's premier programs.

Ohio State still has a sizable talent advantage over Nebraska. The Huskers did keep their matchup close, ultimately losing 21-17. Nebraska hasimproved their recruiting under Matt Rhule, but the Buckeyes continue to operate on a different level.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning . | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. Oregon

Oregon comes in at No. 1 after averaging a 1.5-place finish in the Big Ten recruiting rankings over the past four recruiting cycles. The Ducks have established themselves as one of the nation's top recruiting programs.

Oregon signed 74 blue-chip recruits during that stretch, including nine five-star prospects. Their recruiting success has been remarkably consistent and places them among the best in college football.

Oregon remains one of the biggest recruiting challenges in the Big Ten. This is why this will be one of, if not the most challenging, games for the Huskers this season. While the Huskers have closed the gap on many conference opponents, the Ducks continue to set the standard.

Where Nebraska Stacks Up

Nebraska lands just outside the top tier after averaging an 8.25-place finish in the Big Ten recruiting rankings over the past four recruiting cycles. The Huskers have recruited consistently through the end of Scott Frost's tenure and into the Matt Rhule era, showing steady progress on the trail.

Over that stretch, Nebraska signed 33 blue-chip recruits, including three five-star prospects. Only Oregon and Ohio State brought in more blue-chip talent among the teams on the Huskers' 2026 conference schedule, while Nebraska matched Washington with 33 blue-chip signees.

One interesting stat to look at is that if Nebraska's small-by-design 2026 recruiting class is viewed as an outlier, the Huskers' average Big Ten recruiting rank over the previous cycles is 5.3, with an average national ranking of 18.6. With that level of talent entering the program, Nebraska should be competing for at least 8-9 wins consistently.

The numbers show Nebraska has recruited well enough to compete with much of the Big Ten. The next step is turning that recruiting success into victories on Saturdays, something the Huskers will have the opportunity to prove throughout the 2026 season.

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