Wisconsin vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 10

The Illinois Fighting Illini are coming off a tough overtime loss to Michigan State, but they're still the No. 8-ranked team in the country. Tonight, they'll host the Wisconsin Badgers in a sneakily tough matchup in the Big Ten.

Wisconsin is an underrated squad, sporting an 8-4 record in the Big Ten, but they have an impressive win against Michigan on their resume.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big Ten showdown.

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Wisconsin +10.5 (-106)

Illinois -10.5 (-114)

Moneyline

Wisconsin +470

Illinois -670

Total

OVER 153.5 (-105)

UNDER 153.5 (-115)

Wisconsin vs. Illinois How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 9

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

Venue: State Farm Center

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Wisconsin Record: 16-7 (8-4 in Big Ten)

Illinois Record: 20-4 (11-2 in Big Ten)

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Betting Trends

Wisconsin is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games

Wisconsin is 2-9 ATS in its last 11 games vs. Illinois

Wisconsin is 5-1 ATS in its last six road games

The OVER is 16-4 in the last 20 games Wisconsin has been an underdog

Illinois is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games

The OVER is 7-1 in the last eight games between these two teams

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Key Player to Watch

Nick Boyd, G - Wisconsin Badgers

Nick Boyd is the heart and soul of this Wisconsin offense. He leads the team in both points per game, averaging 20.0, and assists per game, averaging 3.7. He's shooting 47.1% from the field, which is impressive for a guard. He has posted four straight games with 20+ point performances. If Wisconsin wants to pull off the upset, the Badgers need Boyd to have another big game.

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I broke down why I'm taking the points with Wisconsin:

There's no question that Illinois is the better team in this game, but are they good enough to justify a 10-point spread? I don't think so. These two teams rank 42nd/84th in effective field goal percentage and 58th/137th in defensive efficiency.

One of the Fighting Illini's biggest strengths is their ability to grab offensive rebounds, but now they face a Wisconsin team that's 22nd in the country in defensive rebounding rate. If the Badgers can prevent Illinois from getting offensive boards, they're going to be in a great spot to keep this game closer than 10.5 points. I'll back the Badgers tonight.

Pick: Wisconsin +10.5 (-106)

