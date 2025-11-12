Husker Volleyball Signs Three Prospects in 2026 Class
Nebraska added talent to its roster for next season after three elite prep prospects signed with the Huskers on Wednesday.
PrepVolleyball ranked NU’s class as the third best in the nation, only behind Texas, which added the No. 1 2026 recruit in outside hitter Henley Anderson, and Wisconsin. Both programs signed a trio of Top 10-ranked prospects.
The Huskers’ three-person class, who all verbally committed last summer, includes outside hitter Gabby Divita, pin hitter Jayden Robinson and middle blocker Keoni Williams.
NU currently has four seniors on its roster in middle blocker Rebekah Allick, defensive specialist Maisie Boesiger, outside hitter Taylor Landfair and opposite Allie Sczech. The Huskers are currently one player under the roster limit of 18 and have two spots open for the 2026 season.
All three will participate in the Under Armour All-America game on Jan. 1 and then enroll at Nebraska in January.
DiVita is ranked No. 19 overall by PrepDig and No. 20 by PrepVolleyball. She projects as a six-rotation outside hitter with elite attacking and passing skills.
The 6-foot-1 outside hitter averaged 5.7 kills and 3.7 digs per set with a .420 hitting percentage this year at Grosse Pointe South High School in greater Detroit. For her prep career, she amassed more than 2,000 kills and 1,100 digs, which are both school records. DiVita, who played for her mother Janeil at Grosse Pointe South, is a finalist for the 2025 Michigan Miss Volleyball Award.
DiVita also plays with Legacy, the same club that produced NU junior outside hitter Harper Murray and freshman setter Campbell Flynn. Her older sister, Jada, played volleyball at Lipscomb.
“Gabby is a really high-level six-rotation player. She has a great arm and volleyball IQ, and her serve receive and back-row play have always been a strength of her game,” NU coach Dani Busboom Kelly said. “Gabby is a coach’s kid and has always wanted to be a Husker, and we are fortunate to have her join our program.”
Robinson, who also goes by “JJ” and “Jay,” is the No. 10 overall prospect according to PrepVolleyball and ranked No. 12 by PrepDig.
The 6-foot-3 senior is a versatile attacker who played outside hitter for her high school and club teams, but played opposite when she suited up for the junior national team at the 2024 NORCECA U19 Continental Championship, where she won a gold medal and was teammates with current NU freshman Manaia Ogbechie, and the 2025 FIVB Women’s U21 World Championship.
She was a club teammate with Wisconsin signee Halle Thompson, who was the No. 2 overall prospect, at Houston Skyline. Robinson averaged 5 kills and 2.9 digs per set with a .381 hitting percentage for Ridge Point High School in the Houston suburbs.
Her parents played basketball in college – her mother, Danelle (Johnson), at Texas-San Antonio, and her father, Jason, at Buffalo before playing professionally in Spain, South America and Mexico for more than a decade.
“Jayden is a physical attacker and blocker and can hit out of the back row as well,” Busboom Kelly said. “We’re excited to see how her all-around game translates to the college level. She’s one of the big-time athletes in this class and comes from a very athletic family.”
Williams is the No. 8 overall prospect in the class according to PrepDig and No. 10 by PrepVolleyball.
The 6-foot-4 middle blocker is averaging 3.5 kills and 1.3 blocks per set while hitting .553 for Eagle Mountain High School in Fort Worth, Texas.
Williams was teammates with Robinson at the U21 World Championships earlier this year.. Last year, her club team, Dallas Skyline 16 Royal, finished in second place in the 16 Open division at the AAU Girls Junior National Championships in Orlando.
Her parents were also basketball players, as Mike and Emy (Ogide) Williams played at Cincinnati. The family followed Mike around the globe as he played professionally in Canada, Portugal, Argentina and Mexico.
“Keoni is an extremely athletic middle blocker. She moves very well laterally across the net, which is important for a middle,” Busboom Kelly said. “We’re impressed with her physicality, and her attacking arm has really developed.”
