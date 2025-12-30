Two Weeks into Offseason, No Nebraska Players Have Entered Portal

Nebraska appears that it will run it back in 2026.

Even though the transfer portal opened up on Dec. 8, no Huskers have entered the portal or declared their intention to change schools in the two weeks since their season ended in the regional final.

On Monday, Skyler Pierce became the latest Husker to confirm they are returning next year. The redshirt freshman outside hitter wrote on social media, “2 down, 3 to go! Love this team. ❤️ #GBR”.

With her post, Pierce put to rest any speculation about her immediate future. The Olathe, Kansas, native appeared in 24 sets over 15 matches this year. She finished with 32 kills with a .221 hitting percentage.

Earlier this offseason, opposite Ryan Hunter and defensive specialist Keri Leimbach, who both redshirted this season, announced on Instagram their intentions to suit up for the Huskers in 2026. Outside hitter Teraya Sigler and opposite Virginia Adriano also posted on social media that they plan to return to Nebraska next year.

The transfer portal is open for volleyball players through Monday, Jan. 5. Players do not have to commit to a new school by then; they only need to submit paperwork to allow other schools to contact them. The only commitment deadline for players in the portal is based on the academic calendar of their new school. In addition, the portal will open again from May 1 to 15. According to the database compiled by @CVBTransfers, more than 660 Division I players have entered the portal in the past month.

If no NU player enters the portal, it will be the second straight offseason to not see a Husker enter it. The portal was introduced in 2018 and had at least one Nebraska player use it every offseason until last year.

The Huskers had four players complete their eligibility this season, three of whom will continue their careers professionally. Middle blocker Rebekah Allick signed a contract to play with League One Volleyball’s Madison franchise. Outside hitter Taylor Landfair was drafted by the Indy Ignite of Major League Volleyball, and the Omaha Supernovas picked opposite Allie Sczech. Defensive specialist Maisise Boesiger also finished her career with the

Pierce and Sigler will likely compete to replace Landfair as the second outside hitter alongside rising senior Harper Murray. At opposite, Adriano improved as the season progressed and started 31 of the 34 matches. Hunter showed flashes in the spring before sitting out the season. NU coach Dani Busboom Kelly called her the most improved server on the team.

NU will also return three middle blockers in senior Andi Jackson, sophomore Manaia Ogbechie and redshirt freshman Kenna Cogill. The Huskers also have Big Ten Player of the Year Bergen Reilly back in the fold at setter, and sophomore Campbell Flynn will be back to full strength later this spring after breaking her pinky finger the last week of the season. At libero, both Laney Choboy and Olivia Mauch are slated to return, with Leimbach providing depth.

In addition to no one leaving via the portal, the Huskers have also been quiet on the recruitment front. Nebraska hasn’t received any commitments from any transfers and has not been linked to players looking for a new home.

As of now, Nebraska is projected to have 16 players on its 2026 roster. In addition to the 13 returners, the Huskers will be joined by three incoming freshmen: outside hitter Gabby DiVita, pin hitter Jayden Robinson and middle blocker Keoni Williams.

All three newcomers are participating in the Under Armour All-America Game on Thursday, Jan. 1. Williams and Robinson are teammates on Team Roses, while DiVit is on Team Pearls. ESPN will stream the match.

