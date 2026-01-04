Huskers Firmly in the Mix for Former 4‑Star Colorado State Linebacker

Nebraska has positioned itself squarely in the race for f‑star Colorado State linebacker Owen Long, one of the most intriguing defensive prospects in the transfer portal. As Long’s recruitment continues to heat up, the Huskers have emerged as a legitimate contender, pushing to capitalize on his blend of production, athleticism, and upside. With multiple programs circling, Nebraska’s pursuit is becoming a storyline worth watching as the process unfolds.

At 6‑foot‑2 and 230 pounds, Long brings the kind of size and physicality that immediately translates at the Power Five level. As a transfer, he enters the 247Sports Transfer Rankings with a strong 91 rating for 2026, an 82 overall grade, and a position ranking that reflects his impact potential at linebacker. His blend of frame, production, and projection makes him one of the more intriguing defensive additions available in the portal.

Long’s on‑field impact speaks for itself. He piled up 151 total tackles, including 58 solo stops and 93 assists, showcasing both range and reliability as a finisher. His stat line also featured five tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and five pass breakups, underscoring a versatile defender who affects the game at every level. It’s the kind of all‑around production that makes him one of the most intriguing linebackers available.

Fresno State Bulldogs tight end Richie Anderson III (88) runs the ball against Colorado State Rams linebacker Owen Long (40) in the third quarter at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Long didn’t just produce at a high level. He led the entire FBS in total tackles, a rare feat that underscores both his instincts and his relentless motor. Week after week, he proved to be the most active defender in college football, consistently finding the ball and finishing plays in space. His ability to diagnose, close, and clean up at all three levels made him the centerpiece of his defense and one of the most dependable tacklers in the country.

As a freshman in 2024, Long made an immediate impact, appearing in all 13 games and earning his first collegiate start in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl. He finished the season with 45 total tackles, including 15 solo stops, showing early instincts and reliability in space. Long also added two pass breakups, rounding out a strong debut campaign that hinted at his long‑term potential.

Long’s arrival would give Nebraska an immediate boost at all three levels of its defense. His elite production shows a linebacker with rare instincts, closing speed, and consistency in traffic. He diagnoses plays quickly, cleans up mistakes, and brings a physical presence that stabilizes the middle of the field.

His ability to drop into coverage, pressure the quarterback, and finish in space adds versatility that the Huskers can deploy in multiple packages. Simply put, Long’s combination of reliability and playmaking would raise the floor and ceiling of Nebraska’s defense the moment he steps on the field.

Air Force Falcons tight end Bruin Fleischmann (88) pulls in a pass under pressure from Colorado State Rams defensive back Jack Howell (17) as linebacker Owen Long (40) defends in the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

With his production, physical tools, and proven ability to impact a defense at every level, Long has quickly become one of the most compelling names in the portal, and Nebraska’s pursuit only adds to the intrigue. The Huskers have positioned themselves well in a crowded field, and landing a linebacker with Long’s instincts would be a statement addition for a defense on the rise. As his recruitment continues to unfold, Nebraska remains firmly in the mix, hoping to secure a player capable of reshaping the middle of its defense from day one.

