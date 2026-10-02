Nebraska’s Homecoming Matchup with Maryland to Feature 15+ 2028 Recruits



Nebraska is off to its hottest start since 2016, and that's beginning to carry over to the recruiting trail.



After the Huskers traveled to East Lansing and defeated the Spartans 31-13, NU is back home in Memorial Stadium for a Week 5 matchup against the Maryland Terrapins. Taking advantage of a 3 p.m. CDT kickoff on Saturday, the Big Red are expected to play host to 15-plus prospects in the 2028 recruiting class.



Here's the full list of expected visitors, along with the programs Nebraska is battling to gain their commitments.

Grayson Williams - Interior Offensive Lineman, Southeast Raleigh (NC)

The highest-ranked prospect expected to be in Lincoln this weekend is four-star interior offensive lineman Grayson Williams of Southeast Raleigh High School (NC).

Ranked the No. 43 overall prospect and No. 2 player at his position in 247Sports' composite rankings, Williams has offers from 35 Division I schools. NC State appears to be leading, with the blue-chip offensive lineman having already visited the program four times. Tennessee, Clemson, Ohio State, and Nebraska are others who have hosted or will be hosting him on an unofficial visit this fall.

Saturday will mark Williams' first trip to Lincoln, according to On3, even though he has held a Nebraska offer since last October. His visit is a telling sign of Nebraska's standing in his recruitment, and the Huskers now have an opportunity to make a strong first impression on one of the highest-rated prospects in the Carolinas.

Malachi Lee - Wide Receiver, Loudoun Sports Academy (VA)

Four-star wide receiver Malachi Lee of Loudoun Sports Academy (VA) will make his second trip to Lincoln this weekend. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound prospect first visited Nebraska for the Huskers' Battle of the Boneyard event in June, when NU extended him a scholarship offer.



Nebraska is viewed as the team to beat in Lee's recruitment. A strong showing from Dakiel Shorts' room against the Terrapins could help the Huskers maintain that position against the likes of Ohio State, Rutgers, and Michigan down the stretch.

Kavon Blackmon - Offensive Tackle, Springfield High School (OH)

Four-star offensive tackle Kavon Blackmon of Springfield High School (OH) is also expected to be in Lincoln this weekend. The 6-foot-6, 270-pounder is regarded as the nation's No. 131 overall prospect and No. 17 player at his position, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.



Nebraska appears to be battling Ohio State for Blackmon's commitment, with the Buckeyes having hosted him twice. Saturday will mark his first visit to Lincoln. No other program has a visit logged in On3's database.

Tayaun Lawrence - Defensive Line, Bishop Gorman (NV)

Bishop Gorman (NV) four-star defensive tackle Tayuan Lawrence is expected to be in Lincoln this weekend with teammate Ace Amina, who we'll get to later. Lawrence is the No. 199 overall prospect and No. 2 player in Nevada, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.



Saturday will mark the 6-foot-3, 250-pounder's second trip to Lincoln this year. His Bishop Gorman squad participated in a team camp in Lincoln over the summer after Nebraska extended him a scholarship offer in March. The Huskers are viewed as the favorite in his recruitment, with UCLA a fair bit behind.

Allen Kennett V - Linebacker, Servite (CA)

Blue-chip linebacker prospect Allen Kennett V of Servite (CA) is another high-profile on Saturday's list. According to 247Sports' composite rankings, the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder is the No. 14 linebacker in the 2028 recruiting class.



Kennett holds offers from more than 20 Division I schools, with USC appearing to lead his recruitment after the four visits they've already secured. He has also visited Notre Dame three times, along with Texas and Michigan State once each. His trip to Lincoln will come before a scheduled Nov. 14 visit to Oregon.

Jordan Hicks - Cornerback, Mission Viejo (CA)

Four-star defensive back Jordan Hicks has received several crystal balls predicting a commitment to Oregon, but Nebraska is working to change his mind. The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder has also drawn interest from several other Big Ten programs.



Hicks has visited USC four times, UCLA three times, Oklahoma twice, and Miami and Arizona once each. The Big Red will have an opportunity to make its case this weekend when Hicks makes his trip to Lincoln for the first time.

Arthur Jones - Defensive Line, Christian Brothers Academy (NY)

Four-star defensive lineman Arthur Jones of Christian Brothers Academy (NY) isva 6-foot-3, 240-pounder who holds 25 Division I offers.



Jones appears to be leaning toward staying along the East Coast, with Penn State and Syracuse viewed as his top two schools. Even so, Nebraska, Ole Miss, and Indiana are still hanging around. Saturday will mark Jones' first trip to Lincoln.

Javontae Eldridge - Defensive Line, Wayne High School (IN)

6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive line prospect Javontae Eldridge of Wayne High School (IN) is the No. 307 overall prospect in the 2028 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. Twenty Division I schools have offered him.



According to On3, Michigan appears to be the team to beat, though Eldridge has visited Notre Dame four times. He's also visited Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, Purdue, Missouri, and Iowa State at least once. This will be his first trip to Lincoln, allowing Nebraska to make an impression worthy of becoming a contender down the stretch.

Micah Price - Defensive Line, American Heritage (FL)

Three-star defender Micah Price of American Heritage (FL) is the final defensive line prospect expected to be in Lincoln this weekend. The 6-foot-2, 270-pounder is a true interior prospect and holds offers from 17 Division I programs.



Nebraska will be Price's first visit, with the Huskers viewed as the team to beat in his recruitment. West Virginia and Boston College are contenders as well, but NU will have an opportunity to strengthen its position this weekend.

Ace Amina - Quarterback, Bishop Gorman (NV)

Bishop Gorman three-star quarterback Ace Amina is a 6-foot, 180-pound signal-caller regarded as the No. 70 quarterback in the 2028 recruiting class.



Amina, like teammate Tayuan Lawrence, has visited Nebraska before. The two participated in a team camp hosted by the Huskers in June, where they faced 2027 quarterback commit Trae Taylor and Millard South. NU is viewed as the team to beat in Amina's recruitment, with Washington, UCLA, and Arizona State largely viewed as the other contenders. The Huskies are the only other program he has visited.

Zamir Jackson - Offensive Tackle, Southeast Raleigh (NC)

Though Zamir Jackson is unranked by 247Sports, Rivals regards him as the No. 18 offensive tackle in the 2028 recruiting class. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound offensive lineman holds offers from 16 Division I programs.



Like teammate Grayson Williams, Jackson has drawn interest from NC State. However, Nebraska will be the first program to host him for a visit, giving the Huskers an early opportunity to jump out in front. NU is viewed as the team to beat, yet that could change, given his high ranking by Rivals.

Marquece Sharpe - Running Back, Loudoun Sports Academy (VA)

Three-star running back Marquece Sharpe of Loudoun Sports Academy (VA) is expected to join teammate Malachi Lee in Lincoln this weekend. Sharpe is unranked in the 247Sports composite rankings but is regarded as the No. 863 overall prospect and No. 32 running back in the 2028 cycle by Rivals. Nebraska offered the 5-foot-11, 195-pound before he was even in high school.



Sharpe holds offers from 15 other Division I schools, with the Big Red viewed as the team to beat. Saturday will mark his second trip to Lincoln, and he has also visited Syracuse and Virginia Tech this year.

Three unranked prospects, according to 247Sports and Rivals/On3, will also be in attendance. Lincoln Standing Bear (NE) tight end Paul Hart has yet to receive an offer from Nebraska but holds offers from three other FBS programs. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder will be one in-state prospect to keep an eye on moving forward.

Blaise Hochstein of Bishop Feehan (MA) is another unranked prospect expected to visit Lincoln for the first time. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound interior offensive lineman has yet to receive an offer from Nebraska or any other Division I program.

Alanson Simmons of Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (GA) is another unranked prospect, though the 5-foot-10, 155-pound wide receiver already holds offers from Nebraska, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, and Wake Forest. The speedster will make his way to Lincoln for the first time, yet don't be surprised if his recruitment heat up over the coming weeks.

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