Where Football Polls and Metrics Have Nebraska Placed Going Into Week 5

Undefeated Nebraska made major leaps this week in each of the six polls and rankings we monitor after its 31-13 road win over Michigan State. The Huskers moved up an average of 9.5 places in the rankings.

The Huskers also made a nice jump in the ESPN Football Power Index odds to make the College Football Playoff, going to a respectable 26.2 percent from 16.7 percent. Easy prediction: If (a big if) Nebraska defeats Indiana in two weeks, those odds will jump to at least 70 percent. The Huskers play host to Maryland on Saturday (3 p.m. CT, FS1). Maryland is coming off a 54-3 loss at home to UCLA.

Nebraska now has a 99.9 percent chance of winning six games, which would be bowl eligibility. Nebraska is one of 22 undefeated teams in the nation.

After some research and a reader suggestion, we added a seventh ranking, Jeff Sagarin’s ratings. Sagarin is well known and respected for his basketball ratings. His football ratings seem sound, except for not acknowledging Michigan's disputed win over Western Michigan, so we added it. In Sagarin’s first ratings we've used, Nebraska comes in at 16.

Each Wednesday, we’ll take a look at where six (now seven) national polls and rankings place Nebraska’s football team.

The seven polls and rankings we monitor are:

* Associated Press Top 25

* The Athletic 138

* CBS Sports

* USA Today Coaches Poll

* ESPN’s Football Power Index

* Massey Ratings

* Sagarin Ratings

The Huskers rank 27.7 in an average of seven polls and rankings we monitor. Last week, it was 39.1 (without Sagarin).

Nebraska’s best ranking is 14 by ESPN's Football Power Index (last week it was 21), and its worst ranking is 48 by The Athletic (last week it was 58).

Associated Press Top 25

Nebraska moved up to 33 from 42 in the “others receiving votes” grouping. This is the second consecutive week Nebraska has received votes after being blanked the first four rankings.

Six Big Ten teams are ranked in the Top 25. Ohio State is the highest-ranked conference team at 5, improving by two spots from last week.

5. Ohio State

6. Indiana

14. Iowa

15. Oregon

18. USC

23. UCLA

Nebraska still is yet to play the conference’s top four teams in the AP Poll.

Among “others receiving votes” in the Big Ten, Wisconsin is 26, Penn State is 28, Michigan is 31, Minnesota is 38 and Northwestern is 40 and last.

The Athletic 138

Nebraska jumped 10 spots, going to 48 from 58, still its worst ranking among the ones we monitor. The Huskers finished 52 last season.

CBS Sports

Nebraska made a big jump to 30 from 41. The Huskers are ranked ahead of the following 11 Big Ten teams:

31. Michigan

32. Penn State

35. Wisconsin

37. Northwestern

44. Minnesota

45. Washington

64. Illinois

71. Purdue

73. Maryland

78. Michigan State

100. Rutgers

Nebraska still is yet to play Washington, Illinois, Maryland and Rutgers from this group in 2026.

Six Big Ten teams are ranked above Nebraska:

5. Ohio State

6. Indiana

13. Iowa

15. Oregon

17. UCLA

19. USC

Nebraska plays Ohio State, Indiana, Oregon, and Iowa from this group.

USA Today Coaches Poll

Nebraska is among “others receiving votes” at 31, an improvement from 40, with 67 points. The 25th-ranked team, Missouri, has 152 points. The USA Today panel consists of 72 coaches who vote, including Matt Rhule.

ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI)

Nebraska moved to 14 from 21, the Huskers’ best ranking among the polls and rankings we monitor. Nebraska also improved in FPI’s odds for this season.

Here are FPI’s odds for Nebraska’s season:

* Chance of winning six games, which would make the Huskers bowl eligible: 99.4 percent (last week: 95.4 percent chance)

* 8.8 projected wins and 3.3 projected losses (last week: 8.1 projected wins and 3.9 projected losses)

* 4.6 percent chance of winning the Big Ten (last week: 2.6 percent chance)

* 26.2 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff (last week: 16.7 percent chance)

* 2.2 percent chance of making the national championship game (last week: 4.6 percent chance)

* 0.8 percent chance of winning the national championship (last week: 0.5 percent chance)

Massey Ratings

Massey Ratings are a compilation of 40 different college football rankings. In the consensus of the 40 rankings, the Huskers made a big jump to 22 from 33. Texas is No. 1, followed by Georgia, Notre Dame, Alabama and Indiana.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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