Huskers Jump Into the Race for 2027 4-Star Edge Rusher

Nebraska’s work in the 2027 recruiting cycle took another meaningful step as the Huskers offered four-star athlete Myles Smith, whose blend of speed, versatility, and long-term upside has already put him on the national radar.



Smith’s profile fits the mold of the multi-position playmakers Matt Rhule’s staff has prioritized. The 247Sports Composite rates him at 92.81, placing the Detroit-area prospect No. 185 nationally and the No. 20 edge rusher. Smith’s recruitment has gained steady traction, earning 13 scholarship offers from programs across the Power Four landscape.

In 2025, Smith delivered a standout season at defensive end and outside linebacker at Farmington High, piling up 85 total tackles while consistently disrupting plays behind the line of scrimmage. He added 14 tackles for loss and six sacks, showcasing both his burst and ability to finish. His impact extended beyond tackling production, forcing four fumbles, recovering another, and recording a pass breakup.

His blend of athleticism, positional versatility, and long-term upside has made him an early priority for several major staffs, each seeing the potential for him to develop into a difference‑maker at the next level. With interest coming from multiple conferences, Smith's offer list reflects both his rising national profile and the confidence college coaches have in his future impact.

Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 230 pounds, Smith showcases a strong blend of size and functional athleticism on his Hudl profile. He's clocked a 4.7-second 40-yard dash, a notable time for an edge prospect with his frame, and pairs that speed with real lower‑body power, highlighted by a 315-pound squat and 415-pound deadlift. Smith also shows upper-body strength with ten reps at 185 pounds on the bench press. Altogether, his testing numbers paint the picture of a long, explosive athlete with the raw tools to develop into a high-impact defender at the next level.

Smith’s combination of lower‑body power and natural length gives him the kind of dual-impact potential Nebraska covets up front. His 315-pound squat and 415-pound deadlift show he can anchor and set the edge in the run game, a key trait as the Huskers continue building a more physical defensive front. At the same time, his frame and athletic profile provide real developmental upside as a pass rusher, aligning with Nebraska’s emphasis on identifying raw, moldable traits they can refine into long-term production.

The Farmington prospect has long-term developmental potential. With multiple Power Four offers, he’s widely regarded as a high-upside defender on the national stage. Nebraska entering the picture early gives the Huskers a strong foundation to build a relationship and, if they ultimately land him, the chance to develop him into a multi-year contributor on defense.

Farmington's Myles Smith forces a fumble during a 2024 playoff game. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nebraska’s offer to Smith underscores the staff’s continued commitment to identifying high-upside defenders early in the cycle and building relationships that can pay off down the road.



If Nebraska can stay firmly in the mix as his recruitment evolves, Smith could become another foundational piece in the program’s effort to stack future defensive talent.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.