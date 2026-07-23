Keeping the Commits and Angling for Flips: Nebraska’s Work on the 2027 Recruiting Class Isn’t Done

Last of nine parts

Previous installments: QB, RB, WR/TE, OL, DL, LB, S, CB





Nebraska's 2027 football recruiting class is essentially finished, but the work is far from over.



Along with keeping its current commits in the boat through signing day, the staff will continue searching for the right addition if it can flip a previously targeted priority recruit or identify a late-rising senior who has flown under the radar or finally matched his potential with on-field production. Needless to say, these efforts will go a lot smoother if the Huskers manage to take another step on the field and show prospective recruits they're headed in the right direction.

The defensive line, particularly at edge, remains the position I'd expect Nebraska to keep pushing hardest.



I also think the Huskers would still like to add a linebacker, particularly Kansas City (Mo.) North standout Kobe Rhymes. Rhymes committed to Missouri on June 1 but still chose to take an official visit to Nebraska June 5-7. He was Nebraska's top linebacker target for more than a year, and the Huskers were runners-up in his recruitment. He's close with several members of Nebraska's current class, including defensive lineman Nehemiah Ombati, who plans to be an active peer recruiter. Ombati is also high school teammates with Shakopee (Minn.) linebacker Blake Betton, another Nebraska priority target who committed to Penn State.

Matthew Brady committed to coach Pat Fitzgerald's Michigan State Spartans in early June. | @MatthewBrady007

The Huskers would also like to keep the door cracked open with Kansas City (Mo.) Blue Springs South standout Prince Goldsby, their No. 1 edge target, who is committed to Ohio State. All three are longshots, but I expect Nebraska's coaches to maintain dialogue throughout the fall.

I also think the staff will stay in contact with Michigan State commit Matthew Brady. The Bloomington (Ill.) Central Catholic defender was one of defensive coordinator Rob Aurich's favorite linebacker targets in the class. Nebraska offered Brady in April, hosted him on campus in early May and visited him during the evaluation period. Brady had official visits scheduled to Nebraska, Illinois and Minnesota before committing to the Spartans. Can Nebraska convince him to return for a gameday visit this fall?

Despite already holding commitments from five defensive backs, I think Addison Williams would still welcome another if he can flip one of his priority targets. Williams assembled an impressive board and has maintained dialogue with several elite prospects. Nebraska hosted and made legitimate inroads with blue-chip defensive backs Juju Johnson (UCLA), Kei'Shjuan Telfair (Penn State), Aaryn Washington (USC), Evan Via (Stanford), Duvay Williams (Cal), Tavares Harrington (Michigan), Mekhi Williams (Wisconsin) and Kennedy Green (Mississippi State). Could Nebraska re-enter the picture with any of them?

Not giving up on Ahmad Hudson

And yes, the staff will continue pushing for a certain tight end from Ruston, Louisiana.



Ahmad Hudson has been one of Nebraska's biggest priorities since receiving an offer in January 2025. He visited Lincoln three times last year, attending a spring practice on March 29 before returning June 6 for the inaugural Battle of the Boneyard 7-on-7 event, winning the tournament with Trae Taylor throwing him the ball. He made a third trip Nov. 1 to watch Nebraska host USC.

Each visit strengthened his comfort level in Lincoln, and Nebraska held the lead in his recruitment for much of last year. That changed this offseason after LSU closed the gap following the hiring of Lane Kiffin to lead the football program and Will Wade to take over basketball.

Hudson announced a top six of LSU, Nebraska, Texas A&M, USC, Miami and Missouri during the spring. While Texas A&M was viewed as a dark horse for a period, this ultimately became a two-team battle between Nebraska and LSU.

Tight end Ahmad Hudson is 247Sports' 19th-ranked overall player in the 2027 recruiting cycle. | @AhmadHudson9

When you're recruiting an elite prospect from outside your region — especially one pursued by virtually every major program in the country — getting him and his family back on campus is critical. Nebraska entered January with significant momentum, but that stalled when Hudson couldn't return to Lincoln.

He was expected to attend Junior Day from Jan. 31-Feb. 1, but poor weather in Louisiana prevented the trip. A second visit planned for Nebraska's March 28 spring game was canceled after Hudson earned an invitation to Team USA basketball minicamp. Each circumstance was either out of Hudson's control or understood because of its importance, but it was still damaging for Nebraska because, while the Huskers were unable to continue building on the relationships established during Hudson's previous visits, he traveled to Baton Rouge in March. That visit proved to be the catalyst for LSU overtaking Nebraska in April.

The 6-foot-7 Hudson is the nation's No. 1 tight end and a top-20 overall prospect in the composite rankings. He's a five-star football recruit according to 247Sports and also regarded as a consensus four-star basketball prospect and the nation's No. 26 overall player on the hardwood in the composite rankings.



Playing both sports is non-negotiable for Hudson.

Lane Kiffin has sold Hudson on stepping in as LSU's next featured tight end in 2027 following the expected departure to the NFL of Trey'Dez Green, one of the nation's top returning tight ends. LSU has also used Green as the blueprint for Hudson's future. Green played a handful of games for the Tigers' basketball team as a freshman during the 2024-25 season before eventually focusing solely on football.

Ahmad Hudson handles the ball during the Nike EYBL Peach Jam last week in North Augusta, S.C. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I believe that same decision is ultimately inevitable for Hudson, but until he makes it himself, schools have to recruit him as both a future NFL player and legitimate NBA prospect — even if football is clearly his best path professionally.

Hudson committed to LSU on May 3, but Matt Rhule and the football staff never took their foot off the gas.



That persistence paid off when Nebraska convinced Hudson to return for an official visit on June 5. He spent nearly two full days with both the football and basketball staffs while Rhule and offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen continued selling him on a unique, one-of-one role within Nebraska's offense.

Hudson and quarterback commit Trae Taylor, who have grown close during their recruitments, generated plenty of buzz when they posted a photo together on Friday morning to begin the visit. Taylor, now officially a Nebraska resident, has remained in regular contact with Hudson and spent much of the weekend showing him around campus and the city of Lincoln. LSU was aware Hudson was making the trip. While the Tigers remain confident he'll sign with them in December, they reportedly weren't thrilled he chose to visit Nebraska.

Communication with Nebraska's basketball staff had slowed somewhat before Hudson committed to LSU and during the weeks immediately afterward, so the visit also served as an opportunity to reconnect with coach Fred Hoiberg and assistant Ernie Ziegler, his primary basketball recruiter. The relationship remains solid.

Hudson closely followed Nebraska's Sweet Sixteen run and likes the offensive freedom Hoiberg gives his players. As a power forward, he is particularly intrigued by the opportunity to play in space rather than being confined almost exclusively to the paint.

Ahmad Hudson was named Mr. Basketball for 2026 by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association. | @AhmadHudson9

Hudson reportedly loved being back in Lincoln, and although he has continued to publicly state he's solid in his commitment to LSU, he's also acknowledging his relationships with Nebraska remain extremely strong.

He returned to Baton Rouge for LSU's official visit June 19-21, where the Tigers took a page from Nebraska's playbook by heavily emphasizing his basketball future. In fact, they began the visit with Will Wade and the basketball staff.

Despite Hudson's commitment, sources continue to believe Nebraska has built the strongest overall relationships and developed the most comprehensive plan for him as a two-sport athlete. During his recruitment, Hudson has had several detailed conversations with Nebraska’s strength and nutrition staffs discussing how to physically prepare for the demands of playing both Big Ten football and basketball.

The relationships haven't slowed since June. While football recruiting is currently in a dead period, Hoiberg and his staff have continued carrying the torch. Hoiberg watched Hudson twice during the spring and summer, including at the NBA Top 100 Camp in South Carolina, before making sure to see him again earlier this month during Nike EYBL Session IV in Las Vegas.

From left, Tay Ellis, Ahmad Hudson and Trae Taylor during the 2025 USC-Nebraska football game/ | @QB6Trae/X on X

Nebraska continues emphasizing its relationships with Hudson alongside a detailed developmental plan for both sports. On the NIL front, sources close to the recruitment say LSU set the market for the five-star this spring, but Nebraska is close — if not matching — what the Tigers currently have on the table.

The next significant step will likely be getting Hudson back to Lincoln for a gameday visit this fall. I think that's a real possibility. In fact, I'd be surprised if he didn't make at least one return trip to Memorial Stadium.

If Nebraska ultimately pulls off the flip — and I'd currently put those chances at around 30% — I'd expect it to happen in the days leading up to the early signing period in December. Flipping away from his hometown school won't be a popular decision, and it's reasonable to assume Hudson would prefer to avoid the scrutiny that would accompany such a move.

Keep in mind Hudson is an LSU legacy. His father, Antonio Hudson, starred for the Tigers' basketball program from 2002-05. Following in his father's footsteps while staying close to home remains a powerful draw and one of Nebraska's biggest obstacles as it continues pursuing the nation's top tight end.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on You4Tube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.