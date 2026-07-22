Nebraska Football’s 2027 Commits: A Blue Chip and More at Safety

Seventh in a series

Previous installments: QB, RB, WR/TE, OL, DL, LB





During his signing-day press conference on Dec. 3, Matt Rhule addressed his recent dismissal of defensive coordinator John Butler. Asked how much control the next defensive coordinator would have over hiring his own staff, Nebraska's head football coach answered, "A lot." He then added one caveat: "Addison (Williams) is clearly someone who will be here."

Nebraska's secondary coach had proven to be an outstanding addition to the staff ahead of the 2025 season. The Huskers' third-ranked pass defense was the lone bright spot on defense, and Williams flashed his recruiting ability by signing 247Sports five-star cornerback Danny Odem in the 2026 class.



Well, it turns out we hadn't seen anything yet.



On paper, Williams' work in the 2027 class has produced, in my opinion, the best collection of high school defensive back talent Nebraska has assembled since Tom Osborne was still roaming the sidelines.

Tory Pittman III

Nebraska got the ball rolling by keeping elite safety Tory Pittman III home.



The former Omaha Central standout participated in the Navy All-American Bowl as an underclassman, where he was singled out for his play during practices, and also earned an invitation to the Polynesian Bowl before transferring to Millard North ahead of his senior season. Pittman has been a priority target for this staff since first visiting Lincoln in March 2023 as an eighth grader, just one month after receiving his first scholarship offer from Nebraska. Over the next two years, he became a regular visitor, attending multiple spring games and home games.

Pittman emerged as a national recruit after his freshman season when USC, Wisconsin and Tennessee all offered before he had even begun his sophomore year. By the time he was preparing for his junior season, offers from Miami, LSU, Texas, Oregon, Notre Dame, Florida State, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, Missouri and several others had followed. Aside from attending LSU's Junior Day in March 2025, however, Pittman never took full advantage of his national recruitment. Although he talked openly about wanting to visit programs like Tennessee, Notre Dame and Oregon during the 2025 season, he instead committed to Nebraska on Aug. 15 and, at least initially, shut his recruitment down.

Tory Pittman III during an Omaha Central practice. He will spend his senior season at Millard North. | @ToryP_3 on X

As the nation's No. 3 safety in the composite rankings, programs weren't about to concede his recruitment 16 months before signing day. Miami, fresh off a national championship appearance, and LSU proved to be the most persistent. Pittman had built a strong relationship with Brian Kelly's staff, camped in Baton Rouge last summer and was recruited by safeties coach Jake Olsen, who remained on staff after Lane Kiffin replaced Kelly and had stopped through Omaha during the spring evaluation period.

Pittman took an unofficial visit to Miami in April before taking an official visit to LSU from June 12-14. With both programs capable of making a significant NIL push, Nebraska fans understandably grew uneasy. Sources ultimately indicated those visits only reinforced Pittman's commitment, and after returning to Lincoln for his official visit June 19-21, he never seriously wavered.

Pittman is a true two-way standout. Offensively, he lines up at receiver and also carries the ball out of the backfield. Defensively, he's an elite safety with the versatility to play in the box or patrol the deep middle. He's also a dangerous return man.

Tory Pittman's visits to Miami in April and LSU in June had Nebraska fans a little uneasy. | @ToryP_3/X

Pittman also stars in several track events. He has posted personal bests of 10.95 in the 100 meters, 7.32 in the 60 meters and 23.06 in the 200 meters. He's competed on both the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams, thrown the shot put and owns a long jump personal best of 23 feet, 4½ inches. He finished fourth nationally in the event at the 2024 USATF National Junior Olympics.

Pittman is one of the highest-rated Nebraska prospects in the modern recruiting era. A borderline five-star recruit, he is ranked No. 31 nationally by ESPN, No. 43 by Rivals and No. 103 by 247Sports. Whether it's at free safety, strong safety or nickel, Pittman projects as an impact defender with the talent to compete for immediate playing time.

Corey Hadley

Nebraska paired Pittman with consensus four-star Corey Hadley, who is currently ranked as the No. 114 player nationally by ESPN and No. 138 by Rivals. The Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek product was the first of what would eventually become six players from the Peach State to pledge to the class.

Hadley had been a long-time target of Addison Williams, who first began recruiting him after seeing him at a UCF camp in 2023 when Williams was the Knights' defensive coordinator and secondary coach. Williams would eventually offer Hadley his first scholarship following his freshman season.

After arriving at Nebraska last offseason, Williams officially offered Hadley again on April 1, 2025. Ten days later, Hadley made his first visit to Lincoln before returning that June for the inaugural HUDL Futures Forum. That event has proven invaluable for the Husker staff, giving some of the country's most highly regarded prospects an opportunity to get a glimpse of the program they might not otherwise consider visiting. Other participants from last year's event included Trae Taylor, Ahmad Hudson, Jordan Agbanoma and Jailen Hill.

Corey Hadley Jr. | @coreyhadleyjr/Instagram

Hadley had been recruited nationally since the eighth grade and quickly became one of the top defensive backs in the country. He collected nearly 40 offers from programs such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC and several other Power Four schools.

A two-way standout, Hadley initially drew attention from schools as a wide receiver. Despite the national attention, he remained a low-key recruit who kept his recruitment close to the vest. He prioritized authentic relationships and finding a program where he felt he could best be developed. While he is considered a safety commitment for Nebraska, Hadley is an incredibly versatile player. He plays cornerback for his 7-on-7 team and has also received interest as a wide receiver at the next level. Like Tory Pittman, Hadley gives Rob Aurich the versatility to play multiple spots in his 4-2-5 scheme, including safety or nickel.

Last fall, Hadley took game-day visits to Mississippi State, Kentucky, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Georgia Tech while also making his way to Lincoln for Nebraska's September matchup against Michigan. He returned for a multi-day visit March 12-13 as the Huskers further cemented their status as his leader heading into the spring, with Georgia Tech and Mississippi State rounding out his top group. Each ensuing visit made Hadley more comfortable in Lincoln while strengthening his relationships with the staff, particularly head coach Matt Rhule.

Hadley committed to Nebraska on April 26. At the time, he had official visits scheduled with Georgia Tech and Mississippi State. After visiting Nebraska June 5-7, he raised some eyebrows when he decided to take his scheduled official visit to Atlanta to check out the Yellow Jackets.

Corey Hadley Jr. during a high school game. | @coreyhadleyjr_ on X

However, Hadley's recruitment has always been built around relationships. Yellow Jackets safeties coach Vinnie Sunseri had recruited him since serving as Florida's co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach in 2025. Hadley had taken multiple visits to Atlanta in the spring, and Georgia Tech had been a long-time contender because of the connection between Hadley and Sunseri. While Hadley reportedly enjoyed the visit, he simply had a stronger relationship with Williams and felt Nebraska was the better fit.

That doesn't mean Georgia Tech will disappear from the picture. Expect Brent Key and Sunseri to continue pursuing Hadley. Outside of Texas A&M, there might not be a team in the country with a better safety duo committed than Hadley and Pittman.

Brennan Drummond

Versatility has been the theme of this Husker defensive back class, and Addison Williams added a fifth player to the group just before the recruiting dead period. And they still might not be done before the December signing period.

Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School defender Brennan Drummond announced himself to the region after starting all 13 games as a freshman and finishing with 96 tackles, one interception and four forced fumbles. That breakout season earned him his first offers from Arkansas, Florida and South Carolina in January 2024. Despite being one of the younger participants at the Under Armour Camp Series in Charlotte that May, Drummond was one of the better-looking prospects in attendance, prompting an offer from Virginia Tech during the evaluation period.

Brennan Drummond during a high school game last season. | @B_Drummond4 on X

Drummond spent his first two seasons at Providence Day before transferring to Athens (Ga.) North Oconee for his junior year because of his father's job. He has returned to Providence Day for his senior season and will finish his high school career as a four-year varsity starter across two programs. He enters his final season already approaching 300 career tackles and five interceptions.

Drummond's recruitment initially centered around Florida, and there's a good chance he would have ended up in Gainesville had Billy Napier not been fired. North Carolina and Vanderbilt were also among his top contenders, while his Power Four offer list included Syracuse, Wake Forest and Duke.

After replacing Napier, Jon Sumrall made efforts to build a connection with Drummond. The Gators brought him to campus for a multi-day visit during the first weekend of spring practice in late March, and the visit went well enough that Drummond planned to return for the spring game while continuing to build relationships with the new staff.

Florida defensive coordinator Brad White saw Drummond's versatility, evaluating him at multiple spots in the secondary including field safety, boundary safety and STAR.

As the spring progressed, however, higher-rated defensive backs on Florida's board began filling spots in the class. Ironically, one of the final players to claim a spot was another Nebraska target, Kamauri Whitfield, who committed to the Gators over the Huskers on July 6.

Brennan Drummond | @brennandrummond/Instagram

Even before that happened, Nebraska had already moved to add Drummond to their class. The Huskers offered during the spring evaluation period on May 26 and brought him to Lincoln for an official visit June 12-14.

Drummond had only recently emerged on the radar of many Nebraska fans, but he was already someone Matt Rhule knew well. His father, Steven Drummond, was hired by the Atlanta Falcons in March as senior vice president of communications and will reportedly work closely with former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in Atlanta's front office. Before joining the Falcons, Steven spent time at the University of Georgia as deputy athletic director and chief marketing officer after a 22-year NFL career. During his time in the league, he crossed paths with Rhule when Rhule was head coach of the Carolina Panthers and Drummond was the team's vice president of football operations.

That existing relationship helped put Drummond on Nebraska's radar, but his fit in the defense is what ultimately accelerated the recruitment. Drummond surged up Nebraska's board during May, and although his official visit to Lincoln was his first time on campus, the combination of his relationship with Rhule and the opportunity Nebraska presented made an immediate impression..

Drummond visited Georgia the following week, June 19-20, hoping to potentially earn an opportunity with the Bulldogs as a safety lower on their board. With no offer imminent, Drummond decided to take advantage of the opportunity Nebraska provided and committed to Rhule and the Huskers on June 21.

Drummond could become a Swiss Army knife in Rob Aurich's defense. He has the versatility to play multiple roles, including strong safety, big nickel and potentially linebacker down the road. He played cornerback last season, which he admits was out of position, but that experience helped with his coverage ability and could allow Nebraska to look at him as a nickel option as well. His best fit is playing in the box, where his physicality and instincts can be maximized.

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