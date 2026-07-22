Nebraska Football’s 2027 Commits: A Pair of Corners from the Coasts

Eighth in a series

Previous installments: QB, RB, WR/TE, OL, DL, LB, S





Nebraska assistant coach Addison Williams nabbed two of the better cornerbacks in this recruiting cycle from opposite coasts, showcasing his ability to connect with players from anywhere.

Bryce Williams

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Western cornerback Bryce Williams entered the cycle as one of the most heavily recruited defensive backs in the country, holding more than 50 offers from programs including Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin and several other Power Four schools.

Addison Williams initially offered Bryce while still on staff at Central Florida and re-offered him on Jan. 29, 2025, shortly after being hired as Nebraska's secondary coach following John Butler's promotion to defensive coordinator in December 2024.

Despite that early relationship, Williams committed to in-state Florida State while visiting Tallahassee for a spring visit on April 1, 2025. That commitment did little to slow his recruitment, however, as teams continued to pursue him. Nebraska, Miami, Georgia, Clemson, LSU, Florida, Colorado, Mississippi State and Penn State remained particularly aggressive.

Bryce Williams is ranked among Rivals' top 250 overall 2027 prospects. | @florida.made.bryce/Instagram

Nebraska's pursuit gained momentum when Williams arrived in Lincoln with his Miami RAW 7-on-7 team for the inaugural Battle at the Boneyard tournament in June 2025. After he reconnected with Addison Williams and won the event alongside Nebraska quarterback commit Trae Taylor, the Huskers emerged as an unexpected contender for the Florida State commit.

Williams returned to Lincoln in November for Nebraska's Blackout game against USC, where his comfort level with the program continued to grow. He had already gotten a glimpse of Nebraska's fanbase during the Battle at the Boneyard tournament, when several hundred fans showed up simply to watch a 7-on-7 event. Seeing that passion during an actual home game left an impression.

The visit also allowed Williams to continue building his relationship with Nebraska's staff. He remained in steady communication with the Huskers throughout the fall and admitted in interviews with recruiting sites that Nebraska had become one of his top three options.

A little over a month later, on Dec. 9, Williams reopened his recruitment after Florida State head coach Mike Norvell began reshuffling his staff following a disappointing 2025 season. Williams' biggest connection in Tallahassee, defensive backs coach Pat Surtain Sr., was dismissed, forcing him to re-evaluate his options.

Nebraska immediately became one of the teams to watch. Thanks to the consistent efforts of Addison Williams and football recruiting assistant Taylor Richards, the Huskers quickly emerged as a serious contender. Auburn, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin were among the other programs involved early following his decommitment from the Seminoles.

Bryce Williams originally committed to Mike Norvell's program at Florida State. | @Brycewilliams_0 on X

When Florida hired Jon Sumrall to replace Billy Napier, the Gators made Williams a major priority. After an in-home visit, Florida brought him to Gainesville for Junior Day in January. Florida had been an early contender early in his recruitment under Napier, and the Gator's surged back into contention thanks in large part to the hire of Brandon Harris, who had been recruiting Williams since he was a freshman across multiple stops.

Harris originally offered Williams while serving as Florida Atlantic's co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach. He continued recruiting him while at UCF, where he ironically replaced Addison Williams. Although those programs lacked national prestige, Harris built a strong relationship with Williams and his family, including a connection between Harris and Bryce's father that dated back to high school.

January was a busy month for Williams, with several programs making visits. He eventually released a top six that included Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Nebraska, Syracuse and Texas. Nebraska had built momentum and further separated itself after Addison Williams made an in-home visit with Williams and his family on January 23, strengthening their relationship.

Williams continued to do his due diligence, taking spring visits to Auburn, Clemson and North Carolina before returning to Lincoln April 20-21 for a multi-day visit.

Just when it appeared to be a formality that Williams would commit following his planned June 5-7 official visit, an old Big Eight rival made things interesting.

Oklahoma made a late push for Bryce Williams and became Nebraska's biggest competition. | @Brycewilliams_0 on X

Oklahoma cornerbacks coach LaMar Morgan visited Williams during the spring evaluation period and quickly became the Huskers' biggest competition. After offering him, Oklahoma secured an official visit May 29-31 and made a significant late push. Oregon also attempted to make a late run, but it proved too late in the process to gain meaningful traction. North Carolina had a visit scheduled for June 12-14, but it never happened.

Williams ultimately committed to Nebraska on June 6 during his official visit. His relationship with Addison Williams had continued to grow throughout the process, and the long-standing connection ultimately won out.

Williams gives Nebraska another versatile defensive back in this class. He is projected as a cornerback, where his length and ability to stick with receivers in coverage make him an intriguing perimeter prospect. However, he could also project as a field safety because of his willingness as a tackler and ability to trigger downhill quickly against the run.

Williams is a four-star prospect according to 247Sports and Rivals, which also ranks him as the No. 248 player nationally. He is someone who will likely contribute early as the defensive back room continues its makeover.

Jailen Hill

Meanwhile, on the other side of the country, Addison Williams was also prioritizing Jailen Hill, who spent his junior season at national powerhouse Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco, consistently one of the top high school programs in the country.

Playing in the Trinity League, arguably the toughest division of high school football, Hill was a lockdown corner, recording six interceptions, including a pick-six and three pass breakups as a junior. Across his first three seasons of high school football, he has totaled 10 interceptions. Hill spent his first two seasons at Inglewood (Calif.) High School before making another move, this time flipping coasts and transferring to Miami (Fla.) Carol City for his senior year, a move announced July 10.

Nebraska was among the first group of programs to offer Hill on May 8, 2023, during the evaluation period following a breakout freshman season in which he recorded 60 tackles and 18 pass breakups. The Huskers remained involved through two defensive coordinators and secondary coaches, but they never gained significant traction until Addison Williams was hired after the 2024 season.

Hill's early success earned him several Power Four offers before he even played his sophomore season, including Nebraska, Oregon, Arizona State and Michigan State. After another impressive season, programs such as Florida, Washington, Miami, Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Auburn, UCLA and Tennessee entered the picture before his junior year.

ESPN rates cornerback Jailen Hill as the No. 170 overall player in the recruiting class of 2027. | @getfocus.jay/Instagram

Hill had always stood out on the 7-on-7 circuit, but he cemented his status as one of the top cornerbacks on the West Coast when he turned heads at the Navy National Combine in January 2025. He was named to the 247Sports All-Combine Team at the event, which featured more than 600 underclassmen competing inside the Alamodome as part of the annual National Combine held alongside the Navy All-American Bowl. The event featured testing, positional drills and one-on-one matchups.

Soon after that performance, Hill's offer list expanded even further, with USC, Notre Dame, Texas, Ohio State, Indiana, Michigan, Florida State, Ole Miss, North Carolina, SMU and Utah all extending offers, giving Hill options across every Power conference.

Hill did his due diligence during the spring, visiting USC multiple times while also checking out Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M and finally Nebraska thanks to the inaugural HUDL Futures Forum in June and the Battle at the Boneyard 7-on-7 tournament.

Going into that visit, Hill had already built a good relationship with Addison Williams and after meeting the rest of the staff, he realized they all shared a passion for the game, which resonated with him. Hill admitted he didn't know much about Nebraska beforehand, but after spending a weekend in Lincoln, the Huskers became a legitimate contender. USC, Notre Dame, Texas and Alabama remained among the early favorites, but his first impression of Nebraska left an impact.

USC and Notre Dame initially appeared to be the teams to beat, but Texas A&M surged into the lead as Hill entered his junior season. His friend and St. John Bosco teammate, 2026 consensus four-star WR Madden Williams, was committed to the Aggies and was actively peer recruiting him. Alabama and Florida State rounded out his top five.

Hill returned to Lincoln for Nebraska's Blackout game against USC in November, and the performance of the Huskers' secondary combined with the atmosphere inside Memorial Stadium made a significant impression. From that point, Nebraska became a serious contender.

Jailen Hill spent his junior season at Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco, one of the nation's top high school programs. | @JailenHxll on X

Texas A&M lost momentum heading into January after signing five defensive backs in the 2026 class, including four consensus four-stars and consensus five-star Brandon Arrington, the No. 1 cornerback and a top-10 overall prospect in the composite rankings.

Indiana became a serious threat in January. Shortly after the Hoosiers won the national championship, Hill was reportedly close to making a commitment to the Hoosiers but decided to hold off after his primary recruiter, defensive quality control coach Cam Haney, left for a cornerbacks coaching position at Tulsa.

Around the same time, Notre Dame defensive backs coach Mike Mickens departed to join Jesse Minter's staff with the Baltimore Ravens as their pass game coordinator/secondary coach. The staff changes created more uncertainty, allowing USC to re-emerge as a major contender heading into spring visits.

Hill returned to Nebraska on March 7 for the first weekend of the spring recruiting window. As he navigated a recruitment filled with coaching changes and unexpected twists, Nebraska remained the constant. During the visit, Hill connected with new defensive coordinator Rob Aurich, who impressed him with his attention to detail after the two watched film together and discussed how Hill would fit into the defense.

USC, Notre Dame and Nebraska remained his top group, while Tennessee, Washington, Texas and North Carolina continued to stay involved. Following the visit, there was growing confidence inside Nebraska that Hill was a recruitment the Huskers could win, with several recruiting insiders identifying them as the dark horse favorite because of the consistency of their pursuit.

Jailen Hill announced his commitment on June 16. | @JailenHxll on X

After more jostling, Hill announced a final five in mid-April of Florida State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Washington. At the time, he had official visits scheduled with Washington (May 29-31) and Nebraska (June 5-7), along with a planned announcement date of June 9. Considering Hill had never visited Tennessee, Florida State or Ole Miss during his recruitment, not even unofficially, it was clear this was a two-horse race.

Not long after he announced his finalists, multiple recruiting sites began projecting Hill to Nebraska.



Hill gave his commitment to Nebraska while on campus for his official visit June 12-14 but waited until his scheduled announcement ceremony to make it public. He committed live on June 16 through the Rivals YouTube channel with Josh Newberg, choosing the Huskers over Washington and Indiana, both of whom had hats on the table.

It was a long-awaited commitment for Nebraska, which had emerged as the favorite during the spring. Hill's original official visit was scheduled for June 5-7, but flight issues prevented him from arriving in Lincoln and delayed his announcement by a week.

Standing 6-foot-3 and 165 pounds with a 79-inch wingspan, Hill will be a four-year varsity starter who possesses elite ball production. He began his career at Inglewood, recording 60 tackles, 18 pass breakups and one interception as a freshman. As a sophomore, he totaled 57 tackles and three interceptions. During his junior season at St. John Bosco, Hill recorded just 11 tackles because quarterbacks rarely challenged him, but when they did, he responded with six interceptions and three pass breakups.

Rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN and the No. 170 player nationally, Hill returned to Lincoln the weekend after his commitment to participate in the Battle at the Boneyard 7-on-7 event. Wearing Nebraska gear, Hill delivered a strong performance with Team Toa from California, which captured the tournament title.



How quickly Hill can add the necessary strength to handle the physical demands of the Big Ten will determine how quickly he becomes a significant contributor at cornerback for the Huskers.

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