2025 Offensive Tackle Tommy Lamberti Praises Huskers' Coaching Staff
Tommy Lamberti is one of the more recent high school prospects to visit the Nebraska football program. He is a 6-foot-8, 330-pound offensive tackle who will be a senior this fall at Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein, Illinois. He recently caught up with Husker Max to detail his trip to Lincoln.
“It was great to experience and see what Big Red is about and the future of the program,” Lamberti stated. “It was my first time and I look forward to being back.”
He dived into what he believes makes the Nebraska Cornhuskers unique.
“The culture, everyone has the utmost respect for the coaches and you can feel and see the direction the program is headed in under coach Rhule.”
During the visit, “I connected with coach Raiola and coach Barthel. I connect with Coach Barthel because he is my area recruiter and I look forward to seeing him in the next in-school recruiting wave. And Coach Raiola because he is my position coach.”
Lamberti shared some more notes from his visit.
“I was very impressed with the coaching staff, they all have an incredible track record and the knowledge they bring to the athletes is remarkable. I was also very impressed with the facilities and amenities in the program. I look forward to getting back to Lincoln soon and building the relationship with Coach Raiola and Coach Rhule as well.”
Lamberti talked about what makes the Nebraska Cornhuskers a top program.
“The coaching staff. The staff is second to none, and their level of innovation was noticeable. It was seen in the way they ran practices, and the materials available in their facilities.”