Iowa State Offensive Lineman Brendan Black to Visit Nebraska Football

Nebraska football's first transfer portal targets are coming into focus for the Big Red in the opening hours of the 2026 window.

The Huskers are set to host Iowa State offensive line transfer Brendan Black on Jan. 2-3, as first reported by Hayes Fawcett and On3. The 6-4, 320-pound interior lineman was originally a three-star prospect out of Yulee, Fla., as part of the 2023 recruitment cycle. 247Sports upgraded the Cyclone guard to a four-star transfer target when he announced his intention to leave Ames on Dec. 26.

Black was a true freshman starter for coach Matt Campbell in 2023, playing in 10 games while earning seven starts at right guard. He became the first Cyclone true freshman offensive lineman to start a game since 2008. As a sophomore in 2024, Black would play in all 14 games for Iowa State, making 13 starts while aiding the offense to a school record for points scored in a season with 435.

As a junior in 2025, Black would play in all 12 games for the Cyclones, making 10 starts at right guard. The offensive lineman paved the way for the Iowa State rushing attack that averaged over 5.0 yards per carry for its top two leading rushers, and assisted running back Carson Hansen as a Second Team All-Big 12 honoree. The Cyclones would average 150 rushing yards per game in the team's final seven games of the season, as Iowa State would finish the year 8-4 and 5-4 in Big 12 play.

Following the conclusion of the season and after the December National Signing Day, coach Matt Campbell elected to leave Ames to accept the Penn State football opening. Replacing Campbell was Washington State's Jimmy Rogers. Black elected to announce his transfer portal intentions the day after Christmas, nearly three weeks after the announced hire of the new head coach. Black would finish his Cyclone tenure starting 30 contests while playing in 36 games for Iowa State, logging 2,153 snaps. The offensive lineman also recorded eight reps at center and two as an in-line tight end, with the rest appearing at right guard.

Black is coming off of his most productive campaign per PFF, as the site graded the guard at 67.8 overall - his highest in a single season. The offensive lineman's previous career high was 51.6. PFF had Black as a skilled run blocker, earning a grade of 69.6. 247Sports lists Black as the No. 2 interior lineman available in the portal, and the No. 44 overall prospect in this year's transfer portal class.

On3 also reports that Black is set to visit Lincoln on Friday, Jan. 2 through Saturday, Jan. 3, then follow up with a visit to South Carolina on Jan. 6-7. Nebraska is set to lose its starting guard, Rocco Spindler, to the NFL draft. Spindler arrived in Lincoln from Notre Dame, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors after starting all 12 regular-season games for the Huskers.

The Huskers do return depth pieces from the 2025 season at the interior offensive line, as Spindler's Las Vegas Bowl replacement and season-long backup, Tyler Knaak, played in every game this season primarily at right guard. Knaak replaced Spindler during the Minnesota game when the Notre Dame transfer left due to an injury, and earned his first career start against Utah in the Huskers' 44-22 loss. Knaak will be a senior for the 2025 season and has played in 30 total games for the Huskers since arriving as a transfer from Utah in the 2023 season.

Nebraska will also look to replace starting left guard Henry Lutovsky, as the senior finished his final season with the Huskers, starting every game. Lutovsky would earn 26 starts over his Nebraska career. The Huskers' reserve interior linemen, including Jason Maciejczak and Sam Sledge, received playing time this past season. Center Justin Evans looks to also return for the Huskers with a year of eligibility remaining.

Nebraska football has already revamped its offensive line prior to the loss to Utah, hiring Georgia Tech's Geep Wade to replace Donovan Raiola as its offensive line coach. Wade was part of the 2022 Appalachian State staff that offered Black as part of the 2023 recruiting cycle. Nebraska did not offer Black in his initial recruitment during coach Matt Rhule's first offseason with the program.

The college football transfer portal opened at midnight on Friday, Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16. The new timeline is a single, shorter window that eliminates the spring transfer portal window that was available in previous seasons.

