Why Will Hawthorne Projects as a Difference‑Maker for Nebraska

Nebraska’s search for defensive stability in 2026 may hinge on the arrival of Will Hawthorne, a transfer linebacker from Iowa State whose game is built on range, physicality, and a relentless motor.

Hawthorne steps into a Huskers defense that needs an immediate tone‑setter in the middle. His blend of instincts and versatility gives Nebraska a potential difference‑maker, one capable of elevating both the front seven and the unit's overall identity as the program pushes for a breakthrough season.

Hawthorne arrives at Nebraska after spending the 2025 season at Iowa State, where he used the year to redshirt while developing within a Power Four defensive system. Though he didn’t log extensive game action, his time in Ames gave him a full season of physical growth, film study, and scheme understanding, tools that often translate quickly once a player finds the right fit.

Hawthorne entered the transfer portal at the conclusion of the season in search of a clearer path to playing time, and Nebraska’s need for linebacker depth made the move a natural match. Now in Lincoln, he brings fresh energy, untapped upside, and a year of Big 12 preparation that positions him to compete for an immediate role in 2026.

As a transfer, Hawthorne enters the 2026 cycle with an 86 rating in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings, placing him No. 715 overall and No. 45 among linebackers. His profile reflects a player with developmental upside and the physical tools to compete for snaps in a new system, making him an intriguing addition for a program looking to bolster its depth and versatility at the second level.

9-2

District Champions

Offense:

328 Car (🥇 in the state)

2263 Yds (🥇in 4a)

6.9 YPC

28 TDs (🥇 in 4a)

4 Rec

48 Yds

Defense:

44.5 TOT

33 Solo

2 Sack

10 TFL

3 FF

3 PBU https://t.co/HKFW1x5cK5 pic.twitter.com/yiBf4cdcie — Will Hawthorne 4⭐️ (@WillHawthorne10) November 19, 2024

How Will Hawthorne Can Impact Nebraska’s Defense Under Rob Aurich

Nebraska’s defensive rebuild under coordinator Rob Aurich continues to hinge on identifying players with motor, versatility, and long‑term developmental upside. Hawthorne fits that blueprint as cleanly as any newcomer on the 2026 roster. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker arrives in Lincoln with the physical tools and competitive edge to carve out a meaningful role in Aurich’s scheme.

Before his stop in Ames, Hawthorne was one of the most decorated prep players in Iowa. A product of Gilbert High School under head coach Graham Lundt, he emerged as a four-star prospect by 247Sports and the No. 2 overall player in Iowa.

Hawthorne’s resume reflects a complete, high‑impact player who dominated every phase of the game. He was named the 2024 MaxPreps Iowa High School Football Player of the Year, earned back-to-back District 4 MVP honors in 2023 and 2024, secured a spot on the Des Moines Register's All-Iowa Elite Team, and finished his prep career as a top-70 inside linebacker nationally, according to ESPN.

By the end of his high‑school career, Hawthorne had compiled 177 tackles and 28.5 tackles for loss.

Aurich’s defensive system demands linebackers who play with urgency, range, and sharp instincts, traits that align naturally with Hawthorne’s skill set. The scheme relies on second‑level defenders who can fire downhill, cover space laterally, and diagnose plays quickly. Hawthorne checks every one of those boxes, making him an intuitive fit for what Aurich wants in the heart of his defense.

Aurich has also emphasized building a defense around effort, physicality, and adaptability. Hawthorne’s multi‑sport background and two‑way dominance align perfectly with that philosophy. He’s the type of player who can contribute early on special teams, rotate situationally at linebacker, and grow into a larger role as he acclimates to the Big Ten. Hawthorne's high‑school tape shows a player with instincts, strong tackling mechanics, and the ability to shed blocks in traffic.

With a year of Power Four development already behind him and a high‑school resume that speaks to his competitiveness and versatility, he enters 2026 as one of Nebraska’s most intriguing newcomers. Hawthorne projects as a high-energy rotational linebacker in 2026 with the upside to become a reliable contributor as the season unfolds. His long‑term ceiling is higher than his transfer ranking suggests, and Nebraska’s scheme gives him a clear runway to grow.

Hawthorne enters 2026 with the physical tools and competitive edge to contribute, but there are clear areas where continued development will elevate his impact. He’s still refining his block‑destruction technique, particularly shedding bigger Big Ten linemen with consistent leverage and hand placement. His processing speed, diagnosing run fits, route combinations, and backfield action, should improve as he gains more reps in Aurich’s system.

Hawthorne can also sharpen his lateral agility and change‑of‑direction quickness to hold up in space against faster offenses. Rounding out his special‑teams value and building greater comfort in coverage drops will help him carve out a larger defensive role as the season progresses. With growth in these areas, he has the upside to become a reliable, every‑down linebacker in Nebraska’s future.

If he adapts quickly to the scheme and continues to build on the foundation laid during his redshirt year, Hawthorne has a clear path to becoming an impact player in Aurich’s defense, both this season and beyond.

