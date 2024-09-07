Leo Delaney Talks Nebraska Being in the Running
Standing 6’6 and weighing 280 pounds, four-star Leo Delaney uses his outstanding strength and speed to put defensive linemen into the ground.
The outstanding offensive lineman from Providence Day School in Charlotte, N.C., is very high on the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Delaney's footwork and ability to keep defenders from getting a step on him is one of the many reasons this young man is a four-star with offers from Nebraska, Alabama, Auburn and Clemson, to name just a few.
I caught up with Delaney Friday at the Providence Day vs. Charlotte Catholic game, and this is what he had to say.
Q: I know Nebraska gave you an offer. How does that offer stand out to you?
A: "It’s pretty great David (Sanders Jr) was on his visit when I got that offer so he was able to talk to me about the things he saw and the culture there and the facilities there. They are one I’ve been building a relationship with, and they’re a pretty special school that has stood out a lot."
Q: What does Nebraska have to do to jump into those top schools?
A: "They have already have jumped in. They have been on me early, they’re constantly in contact, they’re great at building relationships and they have a lot of the things I’m looking for in a school."
Delaney’s high praises of Nebraska speak to the team's growth on the recruiting trail, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Nebraska continues to push hard for the talented four-star offensive lineman and make him a top priority target in the 2026 class.
