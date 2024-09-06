All Huskers

Nick Saban: Nebraska Football's Dylan Raiola 'Didn't Play Like a Freshman'

Multiple-national championship winning head coach Nick Saban was featured on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday and sung the praises of Nebraska football quarterback Dylan Raiola. The retired coach spoke on the signal-caller's confidence, focus, and talent.

Austin Jacobsen

Nick Saban makes his remarks to the assembled crowd of friends, supporters and agencies Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, at Bryant-Denny Stadium during the annual Nick’s Kids Foundation Luncheon.
Nick Saban makes his remarks to the assembled crowd of friends, supporters and agencies Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, at Bryant-Denny Stadium during the annual Nick’s Kids Foundation Luncheon. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK
Add Nick Saban to the list of featured football celebrities that continue to be impressed by the Nebraska football starting quarterback.

The retired Alabama coach was a featured guest on Friday's "Pat McAfee Show", speaking with the former National Football League punter about several topics leading into Week Two of the college football slate. Among those points, the multiple-national championship winning coach gave high praise to the Huskers' Dylan Raiola.

"The Nebraska quarterback showed confidence in the game. He didn't play like a freshman," Saban said, referring to Raiola's Week One performance against UTEP. "I think that is really, really amazing."

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban fist bumps quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) during the fourth quarter
Dec 1, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban fist bumps quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Jason Getz-Imagn Images

Saban's quarterback pedigree is stout from his Alabama tenure, including 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Saban never started a true freshman quarterback while in Tuscaloosa, but Tagovailoa was the backup to current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts for the 2018 season. During that 2018 season, the Crimson Tide roster featured three future NFL starting signal-callers: Hurts, Tagovailoa, and Mac Jones.

"Quarterback is a position that carries tremendous responsibility; calling the plays, giving the signals, reading the defense. Do I run it? Do I pass it? Do I run an RPO (run-pass option)? There are so many things in decision making that these guys have to make," Saban said.

McAfee added that he will have a feature on Saturday's "College Gameday" program on Dylan Raiola's confidence, and what his attitude means for the Nebraska program. Saban agreed with the McAfee about Raiola's belief in himself.

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) warms up before a game against the UTEP Miners
Aug 31, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) warms up before a game against the UTEP Miners at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

"He's walking into a big stage and he's got confidence in himself. I think that is a good thing," Saban said.

Raiola continues to impress even after his season-opening performance, throwing for two touchdowns against UTEP. He has received praise from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Pat McAfee, and much of social media since his first start.

Nebraska's biggest stage of their early-season slate is set for Saturday as the Cornhuskers welcome the Colorado Buffaloes to Memorial Stadium.

