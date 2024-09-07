Jimmy Horn Jr. is Colorado's Secret Superstar
The Colorado Buffaloes have a superstar duo that shines as bright as any other pairing of players in the country.
Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are two of the most electrifying players in the sport of college football. Hunter is a one-of-a-kind two-way star who plays corner just as well as he plays wide receiver. In the season opener against North Dakota State, he had seven catches for 132 yards and three touchdowns. All while playing nearly every snap on defense at a high level. Meanwhile, Sanders was passing for 445 yards and four touchdowns and leading his team to a narrow victory.
All that needs to be said about Hunter and Sanders has been said. They have been endlessly praised for the impact that they make on Colorado's team, and both of them are receiving early Heisman hype. But Colorado has another offensive weapon that tends to fly under the radar more often. That weapon is senior wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.
He spent the first two years of his career at South Florida where he flew under the radar of most top tier programs. But when Deion Sanders was hired at Colorado, he transferred to Boulder to play for Coach Prime. That has been a great decision for Horn.
He enjoyed the best season of his career in 2023, catching 58 passes for 567 yards and six touchdowns. He was the Buffaloes' third-leading receiver in yards and was first on the team in receiving touchdowns. But this season, Horn is poised to break out in a big way. That potential for a truly special season was on full display last Thursday night against the Bison.
That was one of the most electrifying plays of the entire opening weekend of the college football season. Horn looked like a blur as he darted down the field and made the Bison defenders look silly. Horn ended the game with seven catches for 198 yards and one touchdown. His absurd 28.3 yards per catch was one of the most impressive numbers of the weekend.
When Nebraska takes on Colorado on Saturday, they will need to make sure to keep an eye on Hunter on both sides of the ball. He is one of the most dangerous playmakers in the country, and he must be accounted for at all times. But Horn is another threat that the Huskers cannot ignore. If they lose track of him in the secondary, he will make them look foolish.
