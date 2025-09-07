Lincoln East Outfielder Commits to Nebraska Softball
Rhonda Revelle did not have to look far to find her latest commit.
The Nebraska softball coach got good news on Sunday, when Lucy Barrett made committed to the Huskers. The 2027 Lincoln East outfielder made the announcement on social media.
"It’s a great day to be a husker! 🎈I’m beyond grateful and excited to announce my commitment to continue my softball journey at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. There truly is no place like home! GBR ❤️," Barrett said.
The Spartan junior was recently ranked as the No. 87 prospect in the class from Line Drive Softball.
According to MaxPreps, she hit .471 with 49 hits, 28 RBI, 13 doubles, six triples, and five home runs as a sophomore. So far this fall, the Spartans are 9-3 with Barrett hitting .515 with 17 runs, 16 RBI, one double, one triple, and three home runs.
In the field, Barrett had a .933 fielding percentage as a sophomore. That number has bumped to .941 so far as a junior.
Beyond Lincoln East, Barrett plays with the club program Aces Softball out of Kansas City. That program has three of the top-20 players in the nation, and 10 of the top 100, giving her plenty of regular competition with and against top talents.
She is very mature with her swing and how she runs balls down in the outfield," Aces coach Taylor Taylor told Line Drive Softball. "Lucy is an aggressive base runner with above-average speed, and she gets on base a lot and steals bases. She will continue to get better."
Huskers Heading into 2026 with Momentum
While Barrett won't join the Huskers until the 2028 season, Nebraska is poised for another big season this spring.
NU made the super regional round for the first time since 2014 this past season. The Big Red went 1-2 against Tennessee, who had SEC Pitcher of the Year and All-American Karlyn Pickens in the circle.
Nebraska returns all but two starters from last season's group, including NFCA DI Player of the Year and three-time first-team All-American Jordy Bahl. The Huskers added transfers to replace the two graduating starters, in catcher Jesse Farrell and outfielder Hannah Coor.
Before the Big Red get to work on a potential Women's College World Series season, the Huskers have a fall slate to get through. The fall schedule consists of a mix of three intrasquad scrimmages and five games against opponents.
Nebraska has a double-header with Omaha and Colorado State on Oct. 11. The Huskers then face the Rams against on Oct. 12 before taking on Kansas in a double-header on Oct. 18. The Big Red close out the fall with scrimmages on Oct. 22, Oct. 29, and Nov. 5.
Nebraska Softball 2026 Schedule
- Feb. 6-8 - at UTSA Invitational
- Feb. 12-15 - at ESPN Clearwater Invitational
- Feb. 19-22 - at Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic
- Feb. 27-March 1 - TBD
- March 6-8 - Home Tournament
- March 13-15 - Michigan
- March 20-22 - at Michigan State
- March 27-29 - UCLA
- April 3-5 - Rutgers
- April 10-12 - at Wisconsin
- April 17-19 - at Minnesota
- April 24-26 - Iowa
- May 1-3 - at Penn State
Home games are bolded.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.