WCWS 2025 Sets NCAA New Attendance Record in Oklahoma City
This year's Women's College World Series was one for the history books—literally.
The 10-day tournament in Oklahoma City saw a record-number 119,778 fans attend this year, which is 10,000 more fans than last year's tournament accounted for. The final day, Game 3 of the championship series between Texas and Texas Tech, drew in 12,269, another record.
Fans attending the tournament in OKC got to witness an amazing slate of games. Texas Tech was the Cinderalla story of the tournament, making it all the way to the championship series in the program's first appearance at the WCWS. The Red Raiders lost to the Longhorns in Game 3 on Friday night, and the Texas win was the program's first.
The WCWS brought in thousands of fans, including fellow sports stars such as Patrick Mahomes, who cheered on his alma mater Texas Tech in Games 2 and 3 from a suite, and the NBA Finals crew including Richard Jefferson.
The attendance at the WCWS continues to increase each year it seems like, so it'll be interesting to see if the record can be broken again next year.