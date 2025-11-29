Former Nebraska Softball Shortstop Declares for AUSL Allocation Draft
The Athletes Unlimited Softball League announced the players who have declared for the 2025 Allocation Draft on Saturday morning, and a popular Nebraska Cornhusker is on the list.
Former Husker shortstop Billie Andrews has opted in to be considered for selection to one of the six teams during the draft on Monday.
The two-time All-American signed her first professional contract with Athletes Unlimited in June 2024 and participated in the AUX season that took place at Wichita State's Wilkins Stadium.
Andrews finished in 10th place Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball AUX standings during her debut season. Tallying 1,110 points, she earned 700 win points and 270 stat points.
The infielder started in 11 of 12 games, hitting .324 with four home runs and 12 runs batted in. She collected 11 hits on the season, including one double and scored six runs.
Andrews' best game of the season was against Team Alo on June 25, when she became one of four AU athletes in league history to hit two home runs in a single game. She drove in five runs and earned a season-high 250 leaderboard points.
As a rookie, Andrews earned MVP 1 honors once. That game was on June 16, when she earned 180 leaderboard points after hitting a home run and driving in two runs.
Andrews finished the season on a six-game hitting streak.
A True Husker Legend
As a four-year starter in Lincoln, Andrews left her mark on the Husker softball program.
The four-time All-Big Ten honoree played in 208 games, batting .347 with 34 doubles, five triples, 61 home runs, and 157 RBIs. Andrews posted a .432 on-base percentage, .679 slugging percentage, and 1.111 OPS in her career.
Andrews set four records during his career and is still the program's home run leader. She is second all-time at Nebraska in extra-base hits (100), total bases (465), and slugging percentage, third in runs (191), sixth in hits (238), seventh in RBIs, ninth in batting average, and walks (97), and 10th in stolen bases (50).
The other records Andrews set were career multi-home run games with eight, walks in a single game with four, and home runs by a sophomore with 20.
Before becoming a Husker, Andrews was a four-year letterwinner at Gretna High School, where she set several school records, including career triples, career and season home runs, season RBIs, career and season runs scored, career and season walks, career on-base percentage, and single-season stolen bases.
Andrews played in 116 career high school games, finishing her career with a .434 batting average, a 1.200 slugging percentage, a .625 on-base percentage, 147 hits, 24 doubles, 12 triples, 57 home runs, 139 RBIs, 159 runs, and 59 stolen bases.
