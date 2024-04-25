All Huskers

Look: Nebraska's Chief Borders Hangs Out With Top QB Recruit

Could Julian 'Ju Ju' Lewis be pried away from his USC commitment?

Chief Borders has by all accounts had a terrific spring practice at Jack linebacker for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Many are eager to see him during Saturday’s spring game, but the truth is that he been up to more than just playing football.

The former Georgia high school football star was back in the Peach State last weekend during the Rivals camp series stop in Atlanta. Many talented players were there, but Borders was hanging around a specific recruit who happens to be Rivals' and ESPN's top-ranked player in the country.

That recruit is quarterback Julian Lewis of Carrollton, Georgia. Known as "Ju Ju," he is a former 2026 prospect who committed to the USC Trojans last August and reclassified to the 2025 recruiting class. Lewis may be committed, but to say his options are limited is far from true.

In a recent Twitter post from Tennessee Rivals (VolReport) worker Dale Dowden, there are pictures of Borders and Lewis hanging around each other at the camp.

Lewis was offered by the Cornhuskers in December 2022, not long after Matt Rhule's arrival as head coach.

The Huskers are not afraid to fight tooth and nail for a five-star quarterback as they did that and came out victorious with Dylan Raiola in the 2024 class. Lewis might be an even bigger catch, as some see him as a generational talent.

Dowden is a specialist in recruiting but is also a photographer who captured Borders and Lewis on camera. Take a look below.

