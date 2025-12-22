Nebrasketball Survives Scare From North Dakota to Stay Undefeated
LINCOLN—At the end of the day, Nebrasketball is still undefeated.
NNo. 15 Nebraska men's basketball needed a strong second half to survive a scare from North Dakota on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers won 78-55 to improve to 12-0 on the year. The Fighting Hawks fell to 5-10.
NU got on the board right away, with Sam Hoiberg driving inside and dropping the ball off to Berke Buyuktuncel for an easy lay-in. After that, the going got tough.
North Dakota posted a 13-2 run to go up by nine points. Meanwhile, Nebraska struggled to score from anywhere on the court. The Big Red missed their first 10 attempts from deep and had a first-half stretch of 1-for-7 on shots inside the arc.
A 6-2 run to end the half brought the Huskers within two points and built momentum for the start of the second half. Nebraska opened on a 6-0 run. After a quick exchange of the lead, NU put some distance on the scoreboard and pulled away for the 23-point victory.
Nebraska shot 45.2% for the game, including 6-of-27 on three pointers. The second-half saw the Big Red go 4-of-9 from deep.
North Dakota shot 33.3% overall, making 10-of-29 3s.
Nebraska held the edge at the free throw line, making 16-of-19. North Dakota shot just nine free throws, making six of them.
In the middle of the slow start and extension in the second half, Berke Buyuktuncel put together the best statistical game of his Husker career. The Turkiye native posted the fourth triple-double in program history, tallying 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. He completed the achievement on a three-pointer with 2:03 to go in the game.
Other Nebraska men's basketball triple-doubles:
- Nov. 8, 2025 Rienk Mast
- Dec. 17, 2020 Dalano Banton
- Dec. 15, 2019 Cam Mack
Braden Frager led all scorers with 17 points. Sam Hoiberg (15 points) and Jamarques Lawrence (13 points) also scored in double figures.
Nebraska closes out non-conference play on Dec. 30 against New Hampshire. Tip Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 8 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
- Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89
- Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50
- Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66
- Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50
- Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)
- Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)
- Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)
- Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73
- Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63
- Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50
- Dec. 10 Nebraska 90, Wisconsin 60
- Dec. 13 Nebraska 83, Illinois 80
- Dec. 21 Nebraska 78, North Dakota 55
- Dec. 30 New Hampshire 8 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 2 Michigan State 8 p.m. Peacock
- Jan. 5 Ohio State 5:30 p.m. FS1
- Jan. 10 Indiana 11 a.m. BTN
- Jan. 13 Oregon 8 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 17 Northwestern 3 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 21 Washington 8 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 24 Minnesota 11 a.m. FS1
- Jan. 27 Michigan 6 p.m. Peacock
- Feb. 1 Illinois 3 p.m. FS1
- Feb. 7 Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN
- Feb. 10 Purdue 6 p.m. FS1
- Feb. 14 Northwestern Noon BTN
- Feb. 17 Iowa 8 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 21 Penn State 1 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 25 Maryland 6 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 28 USC 3 p.m. BTN
- March 3 UCLA 10 p.m. FS1
- March 8 Iowa 4 p.m. FOX
- March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago
Home games are bolded. All times central.
