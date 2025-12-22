Nebrasketball Survives Scare From North Dakota to Stay Undefeated

LINCOLN—At the end of the day, Nebrasketball is still undefeated.

NNo. 15 Nebraska men's basketball needed a strong second half to survive a scare from North Dakota on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers won 78-55 to improve to 12-0 on the year. The Fighting Hawks fell to 5-10.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Jamarques Lawrence drives against North Dakota Fighting Hawks guard Eli King. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

NU got on the board right away, with Sam Hoiberg driving inside and dropping the ball off to Berke Buyuktuncel for an easy lay-in. After that, the going got tough.

North Dakota posted a 13-2 run to go up by nine points. Meanwhile, Nebraska struggled to score from anywhere on the court. The Big Red missed their first 10 attempts from deep and had a first-half stretch of 1-for-7 on shots inside the arc.

A 6-2 run to end the half brought the Huskers within two points and built momentum for the start of the second half. Nebraska opened on a 6-0 run. After a quick exchange of the lead, NU put some distance on the scoreboard and pulled away for the 23-point victory.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Pryce Sandfort looks to pass against North Dakota Fighting Hawks guard Garrett Anderson. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nebraska shot 45.2% for the game, including 6-of-27 on three pointers. The second-half saw the Big Red go 4-of-9 from deep.

North Dakota shot 33.3% overall, making 10-of-29 3s.

Nebraska held the edge at the free throw line, making 16-of-19. North Dakota shot just nine free throws, making six of them.

In the middle of the slow start and extension in the second half, Berke Buyuktuncel put together the best statistical game of his Husker career. The Turkiye native posted the fourth triple-double in program history, tallying 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. He completed the achievement on a three-pointer with 2:03 to go in the game.

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg watches during the first half against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Other Nebraska men's basketball triple-doubles:

Nov. 8, 2025 Rienk Mast

Dec. 17, 2020 Dalano Banton

Dec. 15, 2019 Cam Mack

Braden Frager led all scorers with 17 points. Sam Hoiberg (15 points) and Jamarques Lawrence (13 points) also scored in double figures.

Nebraska closes out non-conference play on Dec. 30 against New Hampshire. Tip Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 8 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89

Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50

Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53

Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66

Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50

Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73

Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63

Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50

Dec. 10 Nebraska 90, Wisconsin 60

Dec. 13 Nebraska 83, Illinois 80

Dec. 21 Nebraska 78, North Dakota 55

Dec. 30 New Hampshire 8 p.m. BTN

Jan. 2 Michigan State 8 p.m. Peacock

Jan. 5 Ohio State 5:30 p.m. FS1

Jan. 10 Indiana 11 a.m. BTN

Jan. 13 Oregon 8 p.m. BTN

Jan. 17 Northwestern 3 p.m. BTN

Jan. 21 Washington 8 p.m. BTN

Jan. 24 Minnesota 11 a.m. FS1

Jan. 27 Michigan 6 p.m. Peacock

Feb. 1 Illinois 3 p.m. FS1

Feb. 7 Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN

Feb. 10 Purdue 6 p.m. FS1

Feb. 14 Northwestern Noon BTN

Feb. 17 Iowa 8 p.m. BTN

Feb. 21 Penn State 1 p.m. BTN

Feb. 25 Maryland 6 p.m. BTN

Feb. 28 USC 3 p.m. BTN

March 3 UCLA 10 p.m. FS1

March 8 Iowa 4 p.m. FOX

March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago

Home games are bolded. All times central.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.