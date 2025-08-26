Louisiana Blue-Chip Albert Simien Sets Early Visit with Nebraska
The recruiting trail is already heating up for one of the brightest young stars in the 2027 class. Louisiana’s own Albert Simien is a powerhouse lineman from Sam Houston High School in Lake Charles. He has quickly become a name to watch.
Standing out as one of the top two-way linemen in the country, Simien has earned the prestigious title of Rivals’ No. 1 interior offensive lineman. And with that, he is widely regarded as a top-10 overall prospect in his class. With offers pouring in from some of the biggest programs in college football, Simien has announced his early fall visit schedule, and Nebraska is right in the mix.
Albert Simien’s Connection with Nebraska
For Nebraska fans, Simien’s interest is a reason to get excited. The Huskers have been steadily climbing his list ever since he made a summer trip to Lincoln. That visit, by his own account, left a lasting impression.
"Nebraska has great coaches and people all around supporting the team," Simien said. "It’s a great environment to have a football program at."
During his time on campus, Simien got to experience the team’s culture firsthand. He described the opportunity to interact with players and staff as amazing. He praised both the atmosphere and the resources available to athletes. One element that stood out most to him was the program’s dedication to recovery and athlete care.
"The Nebraska program has an extensive recovery program available for their athletes, and the way the team is structured as a whole was something that really impressed me," he noted.
Those words signal that Nebraska isn’t just a courtesy stop on his recruiting journey. The Huskers have made an impression, and their ability to combine tradition with athlete development could play a major role as the process unfolds.
LSU Pushing to Keep Albert Simien Home
Of course, staying home is always a major storyline when a top Louisiana talent emerges, and LSU is making its case loudly. The Tigers want Simien to stay in-state, and their coaching staff has gone all-in to keep him in Baton Rouge.
"The opportunity with LSU is unique in itself. There is a lot of potential in the program. But still more for me and my family to learn about LSU. They have a great coaching staff that is well invested into the players," Simien said.
He already has three unofficial visits locked in with the Tigers, attending matchups against Southeastern Louisiana on September 20, Texas A&M on October 25, and Arkansas on November 15.
Texas A&M Emerges as a Major Contender
Another SEC powerhouse firmly in the mix is Texas A&M. The Aggies’ focus on developing offensive linemen and preparing them for the next level has caught Simien’s attention.
"What excites me about Texas A&M is how they focus on development. I’ve seen how they train their offensive linemen, and it’s clear they’re serious about getting guys to the next level," Simien explained.
But it’s not just football that appeals to him in College Station. “The environment they’ve built stands out to me. Every time I’ve been on campus or talked with the coaches, I feel a strong sense of family. They treat their players with respect and genuinely care about who you are as a person.”
A Memorable Summer Trip
While the fall slate is dominated by Nebraska, LSU, and Texas A&M, Simien also took a summer visit to Tennessee that left an impression on both him and his family. He had the chance to meet with offensive line coaches who gave him feedback on his progression and comparisons to current players.
"Getting to talk with the O-line coaches about how my game has been progressing and what players' games resemble my own gave me a better understanding of what positions I could play on the line," he said.
He also praised Tennessee’s focus on academics, noting how the Vols "pride themselves with getting each player a degree that will work for them in their interests in the field they are studying in."
Despite early buzz around Nebraska, LSU, and Texas A&M, Simien’s recruitment is far from over. His offer list already includes Alabama, Florida, Notre Dame, North Carolina, and Ole Miss, making him one of the most pursued players in the country.
As the No. 1 prospect in Louisiana and a top-10 talent nationally, Simien will remain at the center of attention until he makes his final decision. For now, he told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman that his process is still “wide open,” leaving fans of every program eagerly watching to see where his future may lead.
