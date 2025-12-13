After a Long Wait, Nebraska Comes Out Firing Against Kansas for a Sweep

After sitting around for a 9:25 p.m. CST first serve, it didn’t take long to take control against Kansas.

The top-seeded Huskers scored the first four points of the match and smothered the Jayhawks for a 25-12, 25-11, 25-12 sweep in 81 minutes Friday evening at the Devaney Center.

The Huskers (33-0) hit .450 for the match while limiting KU to a .029 hitting percentage with 25 kills and 22 errors. Junior setter Bergen Reilly, who was dealing with an illness, finished with 30 assists and six digs.

Rebekah Allick finished the night perfect with nine kills on nine attacks. Andi Jackson also added nine kills while hitting .600 and added five blocks. Harper Murray added seven kills, while Taylor Landfair and Virginia Adriano had five kills.

The Huskers stormed out to a 10-1 lead after back-to-back aces from Olivia Mauch, who finished the match with three aces. NU’s block stifled the Jayhawks, which hit negative in the first set with nine kills and 10 errors. The Huskers recorded six stuffs, led by four from Jackson. Allick scored six points (five kills and a solo block) during a stretch of nine rallies late in the set to put NU up 21-8. During one play, Landfair set Allick from across the court. After smashing the ball to the floor, Allick held up her arms in the air in celebration.

Kansas stayed close early as it only trailed 9-7 after a kill from Katie Dalton. However, the Huskers then took over with five straight points. After two points from Kansas, NU went on a 6-0 run. The Jayhawks managed two more points, but the Huskers closed with five straight points, capped off by an ace from Laney Choboy. The Jayhawks hit negative again with eight kills and 10 errors in the set as they switched setters.

The third set was the same formula: the Huskers sprinted out to an early lead and never allowed KU to gain any momentum.

With the win, the Huskers move on to the regional final on Sunday against Texas A&M at 2 p.m. The match will be aired on ABC.

The Huskers were without freshman setter Campbell Flynn, who broke her pinky earlier in the week during practice. She was wearing street clothes on the bench with a brace on her right hand. Senior Maisie Boesiger, who was an all-state setter at Norris, went through warmups with Reilly.

Texas A&M 3, Louisville 2

After dropping the first two sets, Logan Lednicky looked down at the scorer’s table and saw a small piece of paper with a simple message on it.

“Something great is about to happen.”

The Texas A&M senior opposite finished with 20 kills and helped fuel a reverse sweep by the third-seeded Aggies for a 23-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-12 win over second-seeded Louisville.

“We just came out strong in that third. And we were all like, literally, why not us? Something great is about to happen. I think that’s super cool.”

Early on, Louisville was the team making all the plays late. The Cardinals scored the final two points of the first set to win the deuce game. Then they scored the final eight points of the second set to erase a five-point deficit.

During intermission, A&M coach Jamie Morrison said the thought popped into his head that they were going to be OK and would find a way out of the deficit.

“Louisville is a very, very good team. They’re well coached, they have great players, but we did what we’ve done all year,” Morrison said. “We were gritty, we believed in each other, we played good volleyball, we showed the world who we were in the biggest moments.”

The third set also came down to the final two points, but this time the Aggies finished as Kyndal Stowers recorded kills on the final two points.

In the fourth set, A&M’s block took over as it limited the Cardinals to .000 hitting thanks to nine blocks, including seven from Ifenna Cos-Okpalla.

In the fifth set, the Aggies got a kill from Lednicky, who then teamed up with Cos-Okpalla for a two-point lead that they never relinquished. Stowers ended the match with her 17th kill.

Lednicky finished with 20 kills while Cos-Okpalla added nine kills and 12 blocks.

Louisville finished its first season under Dan Meske 26-7. Chloe Chicoine led the Cardinals with 26 kills while hitting .300. Payton Petersen added 18 kills and 13 digs.

“They played a great match, and they won,” Meske said. We’re really proud of the season we had, and we fought really hard, but we still didn’t win the match. We would have liked to close that one. We had some players play exceptionally well.

“Those left sides carried a lot of offense, and, quite frankly, just needed probably a little bit more help offensively. You can’t just win with a couple of players. You can win here and there, but it’s hard to win big in these moments.”

