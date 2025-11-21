Matt Rhule Outlines How Nebraska Will 'Attack' the Transfer Portal in January
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule and his staff have a plan to navigate the transfer portal this offseason. With new rules coming into effect and tampering creating added complexity, Rhule says the focus will start with retaining key players while supplementing the roster through strategic additions.
With two games remaining in his third season, Rhule has Nebraska off to its best start since 2016, positioning the staff to make impactful moves this offseason. Since his arrival in November 2022, the program has built momentum, and the Huskers now have the opportunity to translate on-field success into long-term roster growth in 2026 and beyond.
Here’s everything you need to know about Nebraska’s approach to the offseason and how the Huskers plan to make the most of the transfer portal.
While many programs across the country will be focused on making transfer portal additions, Rhule made it clear that keeping his core intact this offseason is priority number one. With one of the youngest rosters in college football, as 91 scholarship players are listed as sophomores or younger, the Huskers plan to keep their focus on developing the talent already within the program.
"The first priority is retaining the players that [we] feel should be here," Rhule said, highlighting confidence in the scouting and development work of his staff.
Though Nebraska still has three games left before fully shifting focus to next year, the addition of general manager Pat Stewart will be key, with Rhule noting that Stewart will lead the charge on portal operations and offseason roster management.
Stewart, who joined the Huskers this season to oversee the roster, player acquisition, and both high school and transfer recruiting, came on board in March.
The 45-year-old brings extensive NFL experience, having spent several seasons in personnel and scouting roles with the New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers, and Philadelphia Eagles. He served as director and vice president of player personnel in Carolina while Rhule was head coach there and was part of two Super Bowl-winning teams with New England.
Stewart’s experience gives Nebraska a sharp eye for evaluating talent, finding the right fit, and navigating the increasingly complex transfer portal. Under his guidance, the Huskers are expected to continue Rhule’s trend of targeted, high-impact transfer additions while protecting and developing their young core—a strategy already showing signs early promise in 2025.
Since Matt Rhule arrived in Lincoln, the Huskers have steadily improved their performance in the transfer portal, blending retention with targeted additions to strengthen the roster. Ahead of the 2023 season, Nebraska ranked 42nd nationally in transfer portal recruiting, bringing in 14 players while 25 left. Notable contributors from that class include center Ben Scott, linebacker MJ Sherman, defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy, offensive lineman Tyler Knaak, and wide receiver Billy Kemp, who led the team in receiving in 2023.
The following year, Nebraska climbed to 33rd in portal recruiting, adding nine players while losing 10. Key contributors included future NFL draft pick Ceyair Wright, running back Dante Dowdell, and receivers Jahmal Banks and Isaiah Neyor, who combined for over 1,000 yards in 2024 before exhausting their collegiate eligibility.
Heading into the 2025 season, Nebraska reached its highest portal rank under Rhule, 22nd nationally, bringing in 17 additions while 33 players departed. Despite initial fears about the 105-man roster limit, the Huskers were able to integrate key contributors such as starting kicker Kyle Cunanan, offensive linemen Rocco Spindler and Elijah Pritchett, linebacker Dasan McCulough, defensive end Williams Nwaneri, starting defensive back Andrew Marshall, and two starting wide receivers, Dane Key and Nyziah Hunter, who have combined for 952 yards and 10 touchdowns through the first ten games.
Rhule’s approach, now augmented by Pat Stewart’s NFL-caliber personnel expertise, shows a clear pattern: retain the core, target high-impact transfers, and maintain roster flexibility. It’s a strategy that has consistently produced contributors capable of stepping into immediate roles and helping Nebraska compete at a higher level. Now the task will be replicating this once again, potentially to an even greater extent.
As stated before, under Rhule, the Huskers have been able to turn portal additions into on-field success in the years that directly follow. Now, with real momentum building towards Nebraska returning to relevance on a national scale, NU's staff will be tasked with finding gold once again.
But the real challenge this staff will face is keeping the trophies already in the case. With high-profile players like sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola, wideouts Nyziah Hunter and Jacory Barney, and a total of 29 players listed on Nebraska's two-deep ahead of the Penn State game able to return, the Huskers have an abundance of talent. But keeping that talent in Lincoln won’t be simple.
Looking ahead to 2026, Nebraska enters the offseason with a rare combination of momentum and flexibility. With a young core returning, a proven track record of integrating transfers, and coaching staff now fully versed in managing the portal’s new landscape, the Huskers are positioned to continue their rise nationally.
Earlier in the year, Rhule made it clear his staff is positioned to do just that. “I want to put the best players in the country in this room, and [we’re] not having to worry about, ‘Hey, can we afford it?’ We've got everything we need to get the best players in the country.”
The challenge for Rhule and his staff will be not just maintaining continuity but also identifying the next wave of difference-makers who can elevate Nebraska to a consistent contender. And if the program can replicate its recent success in both retention and additions, the 2026 roster could be the deepest and most versatile under Rhule’s tenure.
If Nebraska can execute the plan Rhule has outlined, the program could be on the verge of sustained national relevance. The pieces are in place, the staff is experienced, and the resources are there. Now it comes down to execution.
With 2026 on the horizon, the Huskers’ offseason won’t just be about adding talent; it will be about solidifying a foundation for the next chapter of Nebraska football. And if this piece has taught you anything, expect Rhule's staff to do just that.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.