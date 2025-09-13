Millard North Offensive Tackle Matt Erickson Commits to Nebraska
A Husker legacy will be making his way to Lincoln.
Matt Erickson, a 2027 offensive tackle from Millard North in the Omaha metro, committed to Nebraska. He made the announcement on Saturday, after watching the Huskers beat Houston Christian 59-7.
"Thank you to the entire Nebraska coaching staff for believing in me and giving me this incredible opportunity," Erickson said. "From day one, you made me feel like a family, and I'm excited to give everything I've got to this program."
Erickson is the son of former Husker offensive lineman Mike Erickson, who played at Nebraska in the early 2000s. In his commitment post to social media, the younger Erickson thanked both of his parents.
"To my dad - thank you for teaching me everything I know. You've been my biggest role model on and off the field, and wearing the same jersey you once wore means more to me than I can put into words. Thank you for guiding me through every step of this journey."
"Mom - thank you for being the ultimate MVP. From the early mornings to the late night drives, you were always there. I'll never forget the sacrifices you made so I could chase this dream."
According to the 247Sports Composite, Erickson is a three-star prospect, ranked No. 4 in Nebraska and No. 503 in the nation. He's the 45th-ranked offensive tackle in the class.
Erickson also held offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, and Toledo.
A multi-sport athlete, Erickson also plays basketball and competes in track & field. As a sophomore on the court, he averaged 2.5 points and 1.6 rebounds per game. As a thrower, he qualified for the Class A track championships in the spring.
Nebraska's 2027 class
Erickson is the third commitment for Nebraska's 2027 class, and second in the Omaha metro. Tory Pittman III, a five-star athlete from Omaha Central, committed to NU last month. Four-star Trae Taylor from Chicago was the first commit to the class, doing so back in May.
Taylor took to social media to celebrate the commitment, saying, "Didn’t get a win last night but gained a brother today."
The class of three ranks No. 7 in the nation, behind Penn State, Miami (FL), Sacramento State, Syracuse, Florida State, and Clemson. The No. 2 class in the Big Ten, the Huskers are currently just ahead of Michigan, Ohio State, UCLA, and Oregon.
More From Nebraska On SI
