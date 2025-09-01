Nebraska Baseball Adds Local Arm with Millard West Commitment
Nebraska baseball just got stronger on the mound.
The Huskers didn’t have to look far to find Millard West’s Rowen Scholting, one of the state’s brightest pitching talents. Scholting officially committed to Nebraska this week. For Husker fans, this is more than just another in-state pickup, as it’s a glimpse into the program’s commitment to building around homegrown talent.
Rowen Scholting’s Rise to the Huskers
Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 190 pounds, Scholting brings size, power, and potential. He becomes the fifth in-state member of Nebraska’s 2026 recruiting class. This now sits just shy of 10 total commits. His decision to stay home was influenced by a breakout spring and summer that pushed him onto Nebraska’s radar in a big way.
Initially, Scholting had considered options like Omaha and Iowa Western. However, a standout showing at a Nebraska prospect camp changed everything. Coaches were impressed by his mix of pitches, led by a fastball reaching 91 mph and supported by a slider, changeup, and curveball. His curve, in particular, has been a swing-and-miss weapon against tough lineups.
Dominant Numbers on the Mound
It was Scholting’s Legion campaign, though, that truly sealed his place in Nebraska’s plans. Over 26 innings, he allowed just nine hits while posting a microscopic 0.54 ERA. He struck out 41 batters and walked only 10, showing command well beyond his years.
Nebraska’s staff followed him closely all summer. And an in-person workout in August was the final stamp of approval before the scholarship offer came through. What makes his journey even more impressive is that Scholting hasn’t been a pitcher for long. He grew up as a catcher and only made the full switch to pitching during his sophomore year.
The athlete’s adaptability and quick development were exactly what Nebraska was looking for. Scholting shared that the staff told him they wouldn’t have extended an offer if they didn’t believe he could help as early as his freshman year in 2027.
For Scholting, the decision carried plenty of emotion. He grew up a Husker fan, attending games and even listening to broadcasts on the radio with his great-grandmother. That lifelong connection made his verbal commitment even more meaningful. Now, he’ll get the chance to wear the uniform he’s always dreamed of, giving Nebraska baseball yet another reason to believe its future is in strong hands.
