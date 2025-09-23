Nebraska Baseball Lands Johnson County CC Pitcher Keston Holman
Nebraska baseball has added another promising arm to its future bullpen with the commitment of Keston Holman, a standout pitcher from Johnson County Community College.
Known for his physical presence and polished mechanics, Holman brings a blend of size, skill, and upside that aligns with the Huskers’ ongoing push to deepen their pitching corps. His decision marks another win for Nebraska’s JUCO recruiting pipeline, reinforcing the program’s commitment to building a competitive roster through experienced, high-ceiling talent.
Holman earned All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference East Division honorable mention after a standout season at Johnson County Community College. Appearing in 24 games, all in relief, he posted a perfect 3-0 record and led the conference with 11 saves, tying for first nationally in the NJCAA and finishing just one shy of the program record.
Over 56.1 innings, Holman struck out 70 batters and recorded a 3.36 ERA. His innings pitched and strikeout totals were the highest among JCCC relievers, and his 70 strikeouts ranked third overall among all pitchers on the roster.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound right-hander delivered a string of standout performances during his season at Johnson County CC, showcasing poise and dominance in high-leverage situations. He earned his first save in the season opener against Amarillo, striking out two over three scoreless innings. Holman followed that with five and two-thirds shutout frames and five strikeouts to secure his first win versus Crowder.
In an 11–5 victory over Highland, he was nearly untouchable, tossing four perfect innings and fanning eight. His reliability in tight contests was evident as he closed out a 6–1 win over Coffeyville and helped seal a postseason victory in the Region 6/Plains District Tournament opener against Garden City.
Holman profiles as a poised and pressure-tested reliever, consistently thriving in high-leverage situations. His strikeout arsenal features late life and sharp command, allowing him to generate swing-and-miss at a high rate.
Built for durability, Holman handled a heavy workload while maintaining effectiveness deep into outings. With his current skill set and physical frame, he projects as a potential late-inning weapon at the Division I level, with room to grow both mechanically and athletically.
With his commitment to Nebraska, Holman brings proven production, competitive edge, and untapped upside to the Huskers’ pitching staff. As Nebraska continues to build depth and versatility on the mound, Holman’s arrival adds another layer of reliability and potential to a program hungry for postseason momentum.
