Nebraska Continues 2027 Recruiting with Scholarship Offer to 4-Star Wideout

As the offseason is officially in full swing, Nebraska's football staff can now hit the road to recruit the high school ranks.

Wasting little time to build relationships with 2027 prep recruits, Husker wide receiver coach Dakiel Shorts has quickly identified a potential difference maker while on the recruiting trail. On Tuesday morning, Isaiah Alvarez took to social media to announce the news. He has now become the latest 2027 recruit to have been offered a scholarship to play at Nebraska.

An athletic wide receiver prospect, who has shown an ability to do a little bit of everything on the field, here's the latest on the Don Bosco Prep (NJ) star.

Officially listed at 6-foot, 160 pounds, what Alvarez lacks in size is made up for in athleticism and speed. Watching his film, it's easy to see how gifted he is as an athlete on the field, and he doesn't let his weight or height stop him from making plays.

During his junior season alone, in 2025, the athlete totaled over 1,000 all-purpose yards. With over 700 receiving yards and six touchdowns, he also proved to be a dynamic runner out of the backfield and a threat in the return game as well. Alvarez has shown he's a football player through and through, and Jacory Barney instantly comes to mind when seeing him play.

For a Nebraska program with Dana Holgorsen calling plays, the Huskers appear to be recruiting the wide receiver position for the mold of a Tank Dell. In college, Dell, under Holgorsen's guidance, finished his career with well over 3,000 receiving yards and went on to become a third-round draft pick in 2023. While Barney still has two years of collegiate eligibility remaining, it is encouraging to see the Huskers continue to recruit players with playmaking traits for future years.

A three-star prospect, listed as the No. 13 player in the state of New Jersey, Alvarez could look to join an already impressive 2027 recruitment haul. To date, Nebraska has secured verbal pledges from six high school recruits, including borderline five-star prospects in Trae Taylor and Tory Pittman III.

Of the six, the Huskers have already secured a commitment from a three-star wideout from Texas. Antayvious Ellis, listed at 6-foot, 175-pounds, offers a slightly bigger frame than Alvarez, yet suggests the Huskers are recruiting for speed and yards after catch. Both players have significant resumes to this point in their high school careers and could be a welcome pairing as teammates in Lincoln a few years from now.

This class is one in which the Nebraska staff is putting a clear emphasis on going all in, and players like Alvarez would only help bolster an already hot start. Their relationship with the pass catcher may very well be in its infancy, but don't be surprised if things begin to pick up quickly as summer approaches.

Full Junior Season Highlights



1000+ All Purpose Yards



38 rec

702 yards

6 TDs



7 carries

83 yards

1 TD



320+ return yards

3 TDs



First Team All League

First Team All County@CoAcHKeLZZz3 @Cody_High https://t.co/JszEoUuK9u — Isaiah Alvarez 4⭐️ (@_isaiahalvarez_) December 1, 2025

In 2025, the Huskers drastically changed their recruiting strategy during the summer months, and though it didn't necessarily prove fruitful for 2026, the 2027 class was what they were truly banking on. Things like the Boneyard Bash and several events in conjunction with Hudl offered the opportunity for several of the top players around the country to visit Lincoln unofficially.

As it currently stands, the relationship made during those months has gotten the Huskers off to a fast start for the 2027 class, and they're clearly continuing to ride the momentum to start the new year. Whether a player like Alvarez further develops his relationship with Nebraska or not, the Huskers' staff is keeping their foot on the gas for players at all position groups across the board.

Nebraska is in a good spot right now to land commitments from some of the top players in the entire country in 2027, and the next 11 months have the potential to change the trajectory of the program under this current staff. Capitalizing on the relationships already made would go a long way, but with offers to players like Alvarez as of late, it's clear they're casting their net very wide.

With the resources this program has, it shouldn't be hard to persuade recruits that the future is bright in Lincoln, Nebraska, but after a disappointing end to the 2025 season, on-field production is the most important factor for prospects moving forward. Elevating the program in year four is top of mind, and with spring ball just around the corner, this staff will slowly turn its attention back to improvements for 2026 and beyond.

