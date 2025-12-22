Nebraska Emerging as Contender for 2027 Edge Rusher

Nebraska continues to make its presence felt on the recruiting trail, this time turning attention toward 2027 three-star edge prospect Griff Galloway.

The Cornhuskers have positioned themselves as a serious contender early in the process, signaling their intent to build future defensive depth with a versatile pass rusher who’s already drawing national interest. As Galloway’s recruitment heats up, Nebraska’s involvement underscores the program’s commitment to securing impact talent for the years ahead.

Galloway, a defensive line prospect from Providence Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina, stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 240 pounds. A member of the Class of 2027, Galloway has already drawn attention on the recruiting trail, earning a player rating of 88 from 247Sports. He ranks as the No. 45 defensive lineman nationally and is among the top prospects in North Carolina, positioning himself as a name to watch as his timeline unfolds.

Galloway’s recruitment has quickly gained momentum, with the Providence Day standout already collecting ten scholarship offers. Among the programs showing strong interest, Nebraska, SMU, Notre Dame, and Tennessee have emerged as the schools in the final mix. As the Class of 2027 defensive lineman continues to evaluate his options, these four programs stand out as the leading contenders for his commitment, underscoring the national attention his talent has drawn at an early stage.

According to MaxPreps, Galloway has shown steady production across his high school career at Providence Day. As a junior, he recorded 27 solo tackles and 39 assists for a total of 66 stops, averaging 5.5 tackles per game with 13 tackles for loss. His sophomore campaign was even more impressive, as he tallied 31 solo tackles and 48 assists, finishing with 79 total tackles, 6.6 per game, and ten tackles for loss.

Several schools are starting to stand out for 2027 EDGE Griff Galloway, according to @ChadSimmons_ 👀



Read: https://t.co/x6Oa8PXNGy pic.twitter.com/mMAQszZZgb — Rivals (@Rivals) December 19, 2025

Galloway first made his mark as a freshman, posting 39 solo tackles and 21 assists for 60 total, averaging 4.6 per game with 9 tackles for loss. The numbers highlight his consistency and growth as a disruptive force on the defensive line.

On film, Galloway flashes several standout traits that make him a compelling defensive prospect. His quick first step allows him to penetrate gaps and disrupt plays right at the snap, while his relentless motor ensures he pursues ball carriers across the field with consistent energy. Galloway’s versatility is another asset, as he has lined up both inside and outside, showing the flexibility to play on the edge or slide into a 3-tech role depending on scheme.

The production backs up the tape. His MaxPreps numbers reveal steady growth in tackles and tackles for loss each season, underscoring his ability to finish plays and impact games at multiple levels of the defense.

While Galloway’s film shows plenty of promise, there are clear areas for growth that could elevate his game. He needs refinement in hand usage and pad level to consistently win battles against stronger offensive linemen, ensuring he can maintain leverage and control at the point of attack. In addition, developing a wider array of pass-rush counters will be crucial to his progression, helping him move beyond being a solid disruptor to becoming a true difference-maker on the defensive front.

Nebraska’s defensive vision under Matt Rhule emphasizes toughness and versatility up front, and Galloway’s skill set fits seamlessly into that approach. With the ability to line up both on the edge and inside, his size and motor make him a natural fit for the Huskers’ multiple 3 looks. Nebraska is actively recruiting pass rushers to strengthen its defensive line rotation, and Galloway’s recruitment shows the program’s commitment to targeting national prospects with high upside.

With continued development, Galloway projects as a player who could contribute early in a rotational role before growing into a starter capable of setting the edge and generating consistent pressure. If the Huskers can secure him, he’d be a valuable addition to their 2027 class, offering both immediate depth and long-term upside as a disruptive edge presence.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.