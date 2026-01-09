Nebraska Extends Walk-On Offer to Former Coastal Carolina Quarterback

Nebraska has already presumably found its starting quarterback for the 2026 season in either TJ Lateef or will-be senior transfer portal addition Anthony Colandrea.

But that won't stop them from securing at least one more signal caller for Glenn Thomas' room.

The Huskers saw two scholarship quarterbacks enter the transfer portal following the end of the regular season, leaving them with a lone player in the room. And after witnessing how quickly injuries can alter the trajectory of their team, Nebraska's staff has extended a preferred walk-on opportunity to what may become their second quarterback addition of the offseason.

Will-be sophomore Jon Hunt is the only known quarterback at this point to be vetted by Nebraska's staff. Having, by all means, locked down their starting and backup spots for next fall, the Huskers are looking for a third-string player to help fill out the room.

Though that doesn't mean they won't be relied upon in 2026, this addition, in all likelihood, will commit to Nebraska, knowing that they will be on the outside looking in for earning reps.

Regardless, Hunt is a competitor, and were he to join the ranks, he would likely come in with intentions to compete for the job. However, without reps at the collegiate level, to date, Hunt will presumably choose his next school for the developmental opportunities above all else.

Thank You Coastal 🩵 pic.twitter.com/xB7bhJQorv — Jon Hunt (@JonHunt19QB) January 1, 2026

In the class of 2023, Hunt was a game-managing quarterback who found success at the highest level in South Carolina's 5A class. He led his Dutch Fork squad to two state championships in his career, despite managing an injury during his time.

As a senior, Hunt combined for over 1,300 yards and 11 touchdowns before he committed to Eastern Tennessee State. There, as a true freshman, he did not see the field, eventually transferring to Coastal Carolina prior to this fall.

In 2025, at a bigger school, he was again unable to see the field. However, he is again searching for a new school to call home with the intention of either finding an opportunity to play or continuing to develop his craft.

Nebraska's preferred walk-on offer signals interest without intention to play, but there's always the opportunity to earn it in his time. From watching his practice tape, he appears to be a player with mobility and has found success throwing on the run.

Without in-game reps to this point in his career, it does make it hard to suggest that he would have much of an opportunity within the Big Ten. But he likely entered the portal knowing that to be the most likely outcome.

Without painting the picture that there's no hope for him to find a role, at least at Nebraska, he would come in with the impression that there's plenty more for him to learn.

Nebraska quarterback transfer Marcos Davila (@marcosdavila05) has been contacted by the Georgia Southern coaching staff today, he confirms to @dj_cadden.



The former four-star recruit and redshirt sophomore began his career at Purdue. pic.twitter.com/7xW7cQKDkY — GATA Central (@GATACentral) January 3, 2026

Much like former Nebraska quarterback Marcos Davila, Hunt could be the best fit moving forward to man the Huskers' third-team role. Davila saw action in two games this fall during the non-conference slate, which, if Hunt were to join, would appear to be a similar case next fall.

With Lateef or Colandrea slotted into the starting role, whichever doesn't win the job will take the backup spot. They may even bring the competition into the regular season, as it has happened on several occasions within the Big Ten in years past.

Regardless of how that competition shakes out, the Huskers appear to be in good hands moving forward. 2027 quarterback commit Trae Taylor will arrive following the upcoming season, set to replace Colandrea, who will graduate, and will likely fight for the starting role that fall.

But the point still stands. Nebraska needs a third quarterback added to the room, and whether it is Hunt or another player from the portal, bringing them in is as much needed as it is certain. For now, they've undoubtedly have a starter and a backup, but expect a signal-caller to soon be added to the ranks.

