Nebraska Football Extends Offer to Kansas City Area Wide Receiver
Nebraska isn’t waiting around when it comes to shaping its 2027 recruiting class.
The Huskers extended a scholarship offer to rising star Justyn Lindsay. He is a wide receiver from Lee’s Summit North (MO), who is quickly becoming one of the most intriguing names in the early 2027 cycle.
Lindsay is a 6-foot-3 talent with legitimate upside at receiver. Nebraska has had success in the Kansas City area since the addition of former Lees Summit North coach Jamar Mozee to the staff. If Lindsay were to jump on board, this would solidify that success for another class.
The Kansas City region has been a rich recruiting ground for decades. It’s generating top college talent that flows directly into the Big Ten, SEC, and Big 12. The Cornhuskers are well aware of this. So are Missouri, Kansas, and Iowa, all of whom have increased their efforts to secure local standouts.
Who is Justyn Lindsay?
Heading into his junior season, Lindsay is 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds. The athlete’s physique screams potential on both sides of the ball. At Nebraska's camp, Lindsay lined up as a wide receiver and incinerated defenders in one-on-one.
Throw in the fact that Lindsay is the cousin of NFL linebacker and former Kansas State star Elijah Lee, and it's no wonder Nebraska moved so quickly. Clearly, athleticism is a family affair, and Lindsay's best days are only ahead.
Why This Offer Matters
Getting out in front of recruits early matters. That's why the Battle at the Boneyard event last week was such a big deal and why seeing Lindsay perform in person made a big impression on the coaching staff.
Nebraska intends to be out in front for Lindsay's services. The 2027 class currenly consists of just four-star quarterback Trae Taylor. Those two built some chemistry while in Lincoln, something that could continue to develop over the next couple of years before potentially both become Huskers.
For Nebraska, the next step is staying ahead, keeping the connection personal. With that, they have to show him a developmental roadmap and let him envision catching passes in Memorial Stadium.
