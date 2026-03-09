Nebraska Football Gears Up for Second Recruiting Week of Spring

As Nebraska's spring football practices enter a third week, the Huskers are set to host several high-profile recruiting targets in the 2027 class.



This latest round of visits gives Matt Rhule’s revamped coaching staff a chance to build relationships while showcasing the program's progress during spring drills.



With double-digit visitors expected to be in town, here's the latest on where the Huskers stand with each recruit.

Offensive Line

Offensive line coach Geep Wade and run game coordinator Lonnie Teasley will be busy.

Headlined by the nation's No. 8 overall recruit and second-highest-ranked offensive tackle prospect, Kennedy Brown, Nebraska is hosting three blue-chippers in the 2027 class, not including already committed Matt Erickson of Millard North (NE). At 6-4, 285 pounds, Brown is about as high-profile a recruit as they come and would become the highest composite ranking prospect the Huskers have ever signed. Rhule, Wade, and Teasley have put themselves out in front with an early lead, but this weekend will be absolutely vital toward keeping them there heading into the summer.

They're also set to host a returning visitor in Kyler Kuhn. Regarded as the No. 11 interior offensive lineman in the class, the Missouri native is a player that NU has been really, really trying to get. Once trending towards leading the pack, the Huskers have slid back and forth over the past months but appear to be in a race with the likes of Iowa, Penn State, and Missouri. Overall, they like where they stand, but Kuhn's second trip to Lincoln in two months will need to be a big one to catch up to the Hawkeyes heading into the summer months.

Last but not least is Jackson Roper of Cherry Creek (CO). At 6-5, 285 pounds, the will-be senior has nearly all of the top programs around the country included on his offer list. To obtain his commitment, Nebraska will have to make up some serious ground, particularly regarding Texas A&M's resounding lead over everyone else. Still, his interest in the program is at least enough to take a visit to Lincoln, so Wade and Teasley have the door open at the very least, even if it is just a crack.

Defensive Line

Corey Brown is also expected to have his work cut out for him this upcoming week.

Four-star interior lineman David Folorunsho (6-4, 280) from St. Patrick (Ill.) is the top target in the group. Notre Dame is viewed as the team to beat, but Nebraska will get its shot to make an impression. The will-be senior pushed back his visit from last week, likely indicating where NU stands, but regardless of that, they'll have their opportunity later this week.

Zahmir Tookes (6-4, 235) of Brighton (NY) is a prospect beginning to pick up a lot of steam. Regarded as a consensus four-star, the will-be senior currently has Penn State atop his list. Still, on the outside looking in, Brown will have his opportunity to sway the East Coast recruit over the coming days.

First-time Nebraska visitor Errol Demontagnac (6-3, 290) is also confirmed to be in town later this week. Though only regarded as a three-star recruit, the Armwood (FL) standout is a fast-riser within the class. The Huskers are currently battling the likes of USF and Michigan for his commitment, but could see themselves catapult into the No. 1 spot after an impressive showing this Thursday.

Safety

With the groundwork laid out by defensive backs coach Addison Williams, new-look safeties coach Tyler Yelk will have an important weekend ahead.

With two visitors expected to be on their way, NU has a wonderful opportunity to add to its fast-rising defensive backs rotation over the coming years. The most highly regarded visitor this week is Corey Hadley Jr. of Sandy Creek (GA). Listed at 6-1, 170, the consensus four-star is regarded as the nation's No. 86 overall recruit. Nebraska has a sizeable lead as it currently stands, but keeping him out of SEC country come signing day will be as hard as it sounds. Still, there's plenty of buzz in this recruitment for the Big Red.



Joining him will be Elijajuan Houston of North Crowley (TX). Newer to the Huskers board, the 5-11, 175-pounder has Nebraska right in the mix with schools including the likes of Kansas State, Arizona State, UCLA, and Texas. While they like where they're at with Hadley Jr., NU is continuing to explore options if things change, and Houston appears to be a player fitting that bill. Even so, the Big Red haven't seemed to mind adding depth to the secondary in years of old, and it doesn't seem likely that that will change in 2027 either.

Tight End

Marcus Satterfield might have gone from offensive coordinator to tight end coach, but one thing is for sure: he can recruit.

Not only are the Huskers in contention for the nation's No. 1 tight end, Ahmad Hudson, within the class, but they've also secured a visit from Charles Davis as well. The 6-5, 200-pounder is regarded as the nation's No. 19 positional prospect in the 2027 cycle and offers the versatility NU's offense demands from the tight end room.

The Westlake (CA) star is currently favored to land at one of the Big Ten schools on the West Coast, but Nebraska will have its chance at the very least. Spring will be vital for the Big Red to identify another tight end they're in good standing with before the fall. Failing to do so would almost certainly require them to shop in the portal for one next offseason. Davis is the player they are trying to persuade; taking him away from the likes of Oregon and UCLA will be a tall task.