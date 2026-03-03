Nebraska Prepares for Busy Class of 2027 Spring Recruiting Weekend

Already more than a week into the Huskers' 2026 spring football practice period, the Big Red have no time to waste in locking in visits for the next wave of eventual Nebraska players.

That means this upcoming weekend is quickly becoming one of, if not the biggest, group of days on the 2027 recruiting calendar. For NU, which is welcoming a growing list of nine already confirmed prospects, they'll look to pair their first scrimmage of the year with a memorable weekend in an attempt to parlay that success into eventual signings of some of the nation's top recruits.

With that in mind, here's the tentative list, as of March 3, of who Husker Nation can expect to be on campus over the coming days.

Wide Receiver

It's expected to be a busy weekend for offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen and Husker wide receivers coach Dakiel Shorts.

After recently signing their third pass-catcher in the 2026 class, NU will look to flaunt its four-star quarterback commit, Trae Taylor, this weekend in Lincoln in an attempt to persuade three of the country's best wideouts this upcoming weekend. The most notable of the group is four-star Quentin Burrell. Ranked as the No. 11 pass-catcher in the 2027 class, the Mount Carmel (IL) standout could look to become the third Husker signee from the northern powerhouse in two classes. At 6-foot-3, the will-be senior offers length and speed to match. Securing him would provide the Big Red with a young wide receiver with the ability to lead the team in production in future years.

Also set to visit campus is fellow four-star pass-catcher Khalil Taylor. Listed at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, the Pine-Richland (PA) wideout has an already existing relationship with Taylor from their time together on the 7-on-7 circuit. Now, they'll look to use that relationship to gain inroads with the notable recruit. Despite his lack of size, the budding star already has offers from 27 Division I programs, and the Huskers will need to play catch-up with the in-state Nittany Lions, who appear to be leading the pack.

Last, but not least, is three-star athlete Kaden Howard, who appears to be trending towards committing to the Big Red. With several crystal balls being predicted for this to happen earlier in the week, NU could walk out of the weekend with its second wide receiver commit in the 2027 cycle. At 5-foot-10, 155 pounds, Howard is definitely on the smaller side of the pass-catcher spectrum, but the Miami Palmetto (FL) standout comes from the same high school as current Husker Jacory Barney, and his career has gone exceptionally well to date. If Barney's career is any indication, Nebraska doesn't want to miss out on the fast-rising recruit.

Defensive Line

As new defensive line coach Corey Brown gets acclimated to life in Lincoln, he's also an assistant coach with a notable list of visitors this weekend as well.

The most notable of his bunch is four-star interior lineman David Folorunsho. The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder out of St. Patrick (IL) is currently trending towards committing to Notre Dame, but if the Huskers can make up some valuable ground, they'll put themselves in contention with several of the top programs in America for his eventual signing. The Fighting Irish are suggested to hold a sizeable lead on every other program in the mix, but Nebraska will undoubtedly be rolling out the red carpet for his arrival on campus over the coming days.

NU also secured a return visit from three-star interior defender Waylon Wooten as well. After traveling to Lincoln for a junior day event at the start of February, the Grayson, GA native will be back on campus just over one month later. Securing his talents won't be easy, as the Big Red will be going against the likes of several SEC programs over the coming months. Regardless of that, his second trip to Lincoln could see the Huskers continue to make their case to the growing recruit.

Defensive Back

After an extremely successful 2025 season in which the Huskers finished the regular season ranked second nationally against the pass, defensive backs coach Addison Williams and first-year safeties coach Tyler Yelk will both host a visitor this upcoming weekend.

At safety is four-star prospect Tavares Harrington, also of Mount Carmel (IL). He'll be one of many Chicago-area recruits slated to visit Lincoln this spring, and the Huskers are looking to make his first visit to Nebraska a memorable one, to say the least. Plucking him out of the top programs' hands will be an uphill battle, as the 6-foot-3 defensive back has visits scheduled with Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, and more, but the development and schematic success the Huskers displayed last fall will be their biggest selling point to the blue-chip prospect.

Nebraska will also host four-star cornerback Kei'Shjuan Telfair of Euclid

(OH) this weekend as well. With 39 Division I scholarship offers to date, rising to the top will be nearly impossible. Still, the Big Red are not backing down from the challenge just yet. In fact, seeing him on campus over the coming days is a positive sign of where they stand among the growing list of programs interested in securing his talents within the 2027 class. As it currently stands, yet again, the Huskers will have to battle the likes of Penn State, but making a lasting impression this weekend could go a long way towards earning an official visit this fall.



Linebacker

Husker linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek helped new defensive coordinator Rob Aurich hit the transfer portal hard this offseason to bolster their second line of defense ahead of 2026. With three additions made during the portal window, the immediate future of the room appears to be in good hands. Still, they're looking to set the foundation for years to come by vetting a four-star backer with Big Ten size.

Brandon Lockley is regarded as the No. 17 player at his position in the class, and the Pennsylvania native is high on the Nittany Lions' board as well. Heavily favored to land at Penn State, NU is listed as the program with the second-best odds to secure his eventual signing, but will once again need to make up some serious ground. This weekend serves as a prime opportunity to do just that.

Thank you Coach Matt Rhule, from Nebraska, for taking the time to come visit with Albert Simien and the Sam Houston Broncos!#GeauxBroncos pic.twitter.com/3qoG9zKhTm — Sam Houston High Football Recruiting (@SamHoustonFBRec) January 28, 2026

Offensive Line

New offensive line coach Geep Wade and run game coordinator Lonnie Teasley are working in tandem to secure one of the nation's top overall recruits. After welcoming in three transfer portal additions over the offseason, 2026's performance on the field is sure to have a major say in how far the Huskers will go in the recruitment of five-star interior offensive lineman Albert Simien of Sam Houston

(LA).

Regarded as the No. 15 overall prospect in the class, Simien appears to be considering Nebraska as one of his top programs heading into the spring. Despite that, SEC powers, including Texas A&M and in-state LSU, have a noticeable lead. Still, Wade and Teasley have made him a well-known priority target within the cycle and haven't backed down even an inch.

The outlook of securing him seems to be significantly bleak, but if the Huskers' current commitments, namely Taylor, can sway his decision, it would provide NU with the backbone of its offensive line for years to come. Doing so is easier said than done, but his visit to Lincoln this weekend could serve as an opportunity to earn more staying power as his recruitment heats up.

Things are beginning to get very serious for the 2027 class as spring ball picks up. Every single one of the recruits expected to be in town this weekend has already scheduled further visits with other programs as well, so differentiating the Huskers from the rest of the pack will be this staff's main focus as the visits take place.

Several of these players have already visited Lincoln once before or had an existing relationship with Husker staffers for some time, at the very least. While all of them will take place unofficially, it provides Nebraska with the chance to secure official visits during the fall. That is where the true magic happens in terms of prospects' decisions being made, and managing to lock in those dates will tell the tale of how serious these recruitments really are.

For now, it's an opportunity for the Big Red to continue elevating the program under the current regime, while also giving national brand recognition back to a school in need. Time will tell if the opportunity was taken advantage of, but as of now, there's plenty of reason for optimism. NU still boasts the nation's No. 7 2027 class, and the potential additions of several of these prospects, said to be on campus over the coming weekend, would only add to the cause. A program with this much history can only be held down for so long; now it's time for Rhule and company to get it back on the right track.