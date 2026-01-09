Nebraska Football Offers Husker Legacy Offensive Lineman

Nebraska football is looking to its past for a potential future commitment to bolster its offensive line.

Wyatt VanBoening, a 6-7, 280-pound offensive tackle from Carmel Catholic High School in Illinois, was offered by Nebraska on Thursday. The Class of 2028 recruit received the offer after a conversation with Huskers' running back coach E.J. Barthel. The lineman is a teammate of Nebraska 2027 quarterback commit Trae Taylor.

VanBoening is also a Husker legacy, as his father, Simon, was a member of the Huskers' program during the 1997 season out of Fairfield, Neb. The 6-2, 210-pound linebacker out of Sandy Creek High School was only with the program for one season.

It is Nebraska football's second offensive line target offer of the evening, as the Huskers also extended a re-offer to 2027 interior offensive lineman Will Slagle out of Grinnell, Iowa, Thursday night. VanBoening has also received an offer from Northwestern while visiting Illinois back in November. VanBoening also visited Illinois in June after a stop at Northwestern in the spring, and has made several camp invites from Wisconsin, Indiana, and Kansas State, among others.

VanBoening's quarterback, Nebraska 2027 commit Trae Taylor, had high praise for the offensive tackle throughout the season, sharing that VanBoening "will be the No. 1 offensive lineman in 2028."

"We moved him from right tackle to left tackle and even guard when needed," Taylor posted in November. "All coaches - don't be late to the party."

Nebraska football has looked to re-tool its offensive line for the future, beginning with the removal of former offensive line coach Donovan Raiola at the conclusion of the 2025 regular season. Coach Matt Rhule then hired Georgia Tech offensive line coach Geep Wade, as the Huskers continue to add to their offensive line arsenal for the 2026 season.

The Huskers recently added Iowa State interior offensive lineman Brendan Black and South Carolina lineman Tree Babalade. Black will have only one year of eligibility remaining, while Babalade will have two seasons. Nebraska graduated tackles Turner Corcoran, Henry Lutovsky, and Teddy Prochazka and lost sophomore Jason Maciejczak to the transfer portal.

Prior to the start of his sophomore season, VanBoening was rated as the No. 19 overall prospect by PrepRedzone and was the No. 3 offensive lineman. The offensive line prospect is a dual-sport athlete, throwing the discus among other field events at Carmel Catholic High School. VanBoening hit a personal-best 142'7" last summer in the discus and was one of the top throwers in the shot put for his school as a freshman.

Nebraska offensive line coach Geep Wade | Nebraska Athletics

The offensive lineman comes from a lineage of talented football players that includes his older brothers, Trenton and Rhett. Trenton was a Penn offensive line commit and recently entered the transfer portal, committing to Eastern Michigan. Rhett, the second-oldest VanBoening, signed with Army football in Dec. 2024 as an interior offensive lineman.

The Huskers have offers to 12 other offensive tackles in the 2028 class, including three of the top 15 prospects in the country.

