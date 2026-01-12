Nebraska Football Predicted to Land Standout JUCO Prospect

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been looking to establish more of a well-rounded signing class following a not-so-great cycle prior to the Early Signing period. The Cornhuskers picked up 10 signees for the 2026 class, and they don't currently have any more committed players awaiting their chance to put pen to paper.

While this has been a difficult task, considering many recruits signed their National Letter of Intent, the Huskers have the opportunity to land some more names before they face the National Signing Day period. They have been targeting players in both the high school scene and the JUCO products who are still available.

Nebraska's Making a Push For a Top JUCO on Their Board

Andy Burburija on the football field | @BurburijaAndy

The Cornhuskers have put themselves in a position to be in contention for one of the better JUCO players in the country. They are competing for Andy Burburija, who is a top defensive lineman from the JUCO scene. In his time as a JUCO, he led Iowa Western to a nearly perfect season, with just one loss. He also finished the season with 11 sacks.

Burburija has quickly been noted as the 66th best JUCO prospect, according to Rivals , but has received a rating that has landed him at 20 among all transfers from 247Sports . Not only are the Huskers in the competition nearing its end, but some have indicated that the Big Red may be in a position to land the talented prospect.

According to On3's Bryan Munson , the talented Nebraska target is predicted to commit to the Cornhuskers despite showing signs that he was a Kansas State lean in 2025. Munson has done a solid job with his predictions, as he has an 80% correct percentage through nearly 200 total predictions. This was a quick prediction to give out, as it was reported that the Huskers issued an offer on Jan. 7.

The talented prospect hasn't announced a possible commitment timeline, but there may be some things that he will wait on before committing to a program. He has already scheduled two official visits, including one that has wrapped up. He just visited the Michigan State Spartans officially and is set to visit the Penn State Nittany Lions later in the month of January.

Andy Burburija celebrating a major play with his JUCO program. | @BurburijaAndy

National signing day is approaching quickly, set for Feb. 4. This gives the Nebraska Cornhuskers enough time to attempt to get him on campus, but considering the premature prediction, it seems like a safe bet to assume that the Huskers will have an opportunity to have him on campus, and likely for an official visit.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.