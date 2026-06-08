Nebraska Football Puts Together Massive Recruiting Weekend

Nebraska football's 2027 recruiting class got a little bigger over the weekend.

With more than a dozen official visitors to Lincoln, including multiple five-star prospects, the Huskers picked up several commitments to get the total up to 15 so far. The Nebraska staff also put in the work to pick up future commitments and even flips.

Defensive Lineman Errol Demontagnac Commits

Three-star defensive lineman Errol Demontagnac got the commitment party started on Friday. The Seffner, Florida, product is a top-100 defensive lineman by the 247Sports Composite.

According to MaxPreps, the 6-foot-3, 290-pound Demontagnac had 87 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery as a junior.

Cornerback Bryce Williams Commits

The second commitment came on Saturday, from four-star cornerback Bryce Williams. Out of Western High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, he stands in at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds.

The 247Sports Composite rates him as the No. 36 cornerback in the nation and No. 27 prospect in Florida. In 12 passes defended last season, he made one interception. He also added 22 tackles during the year, according to MaxPreps.

Linebacker Eli Harris Commits

A three-star out of Loganville, Georgia, Eli Harris joined teammate from Grayson High School and four-star offensive lineman Jordan Agbanoma as commits to Nebraska. Harris made his commitment on Sunday.

#Huskers land 2027 3⭐️ LB Eli Harris From Georgia pic.twitter.com/e6UTOqA9RP — Huskers Talk | 𝙉𝙚𝙗𝙧𝙖𝙨𝙠𝙖 𝙎𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙨 (@HuskersTalk) June 7, 2026

The 247Sports Composite lists Harris as the No. 118 linebacker in the country and the No. 147 prospect in Georgia. He comes in at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds.

According to MaxPreps, Harris had 67 tackles as a junior, including 37 solo

Edge Ma'atoe Moe Flips from Minnesota

A week after committing to Minnesota, edge Ma'atoe Moe flipped to Nebraska. The three-star prospect hails from Provo, Utah, coming in at 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds.

The 247Sports Composite rates him as the No. 83 edge in the nation and the No. 12 prospect in Utah.

Tight End Joey Hunter Commits

Joey Hunter didn't wait long to follow Harris, and their other teammate Agbanoma, in committing to Nebraska. The three-star Grayson High School product was the fourth commit of the weekend.

BIG JOE x BIG RED x BIG 10#GBR pic.twitter.com/THJSnvsKqU — Olafemi “Joey” Hunter (@OlaJ_Hunter) June 7, 2026

According to MaxPreps, Hunter made just six receptions over five games last season. The six catches went for 86 yards and two touchdowns.

Wide Receiver Kaden Howard Flips to Georgia Tech

Not on campus this past weekend was three-star wide receiver Kaden Howard. He committed to Nebraska back in March.

While on an official visit to Atlanta, Howard flipped his commitment to Georgia Tech.

Wide Receiver Matthew Gregory Close to Committing

With Howard out, watch for four-star wideout Matthew Gregory to take his spot among Husker commits. Rivals experts are overwhelmingly picking Gregory to pick Nebraska. Tim Verghese also said he likes Gregory to NU in his latest recruiting blitz.

Out of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, and Owen J. Roberts High School, Gregory is rated as the No. 19 wide receiver in the country and No. 6 prospect in Pennsylvania by the 247Sports Composite. He's expected to officially visit Virginia Tech this upcoming weekend.

Will Ahmad Hudson Flip?

The jewel that Nebraska continues to chase is five-star tight end Ahmad Huson. The two-sport athlete out of Louisiana committed to LSU last month.

However, he was in Lincoln this past weekend. He did the usual visitor photoshoots in both football and basketball gear. Most importantly for Nebraska, he spent time on campus and with 2027 four-star quarterback commit Trae Taylor.

Hudson's recruitment is far from over.

Rest of the Class

Besides the five additions over the weekend, Nebraska's 2027 class has 10 others who have pledged to become Huskers.

Tory Pittman III, four-star ATH

Trae Taylor, four-star QB

Jordan Agbanoma, four-star IOL

Corey Hadley Jr., four-star S

Timi Aliu, four-star OT

Ami Brown, four-star RB

KD Jones, three-star IOL

Antayvious Ellis, three-star WR

Matt Erickson, three-star OT

Jayden Travers, three-star DL

Team Rankings

The 15 commits so far are ahead of the 12 brought in for the 2026 class. That class rated 87th/88th overall and last in the Big Ten Conference.

Nebraska is up to No. 19 in the nation from the Rivals Industry Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. That puts the Huskers at No. 7 in the Big Ten.

As for the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings, Nebraska is No. 16 in the nation and No. 7 in the Big Ten.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.