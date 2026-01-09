Nebraska Football Re-Offers Top-Ranked 2027 Iowa Prospect

Nebraska football continues to look at its neighboring state for top talent along the trenches.

Will Slagle, the 6-4, 280-pound interior offensive lineman, posted to his personal social media on Thursday night stating he has received an offer from Nebraska football and offensive line coach Geep Wade. Slagle was re-offered by the Cornhuskers after previously committing to Iowa State. The Grinnell, Iowa, native re-opened his recruitment on Dec. 9 following the departure of coach Matt Campbell to Penn State.

Slagle was slated to be one of the top-rated in-state prospects to sign with the Cyclones had he held his commitment, but the Class of 2027 lineman elected to reopen his recruitment. The recruit is a "lifelong Cyclone fan," as he told 247Sports, and added that his affinity with Iowa State began with Fred Hoiberg, the former Cyclone coach and current coach for Nebraska basketball.

After a great conversation with @GeepWade I’m thankful to be re-offered by @HuskerFootball pic.twitter.com/8r1aIzXkIt — Will Slagle (@slagle_will) January 8, 2026

Slagle is listed as the No. 158 overall recruit in the Class of 2027 cycle, and is the No. 10 rated interior offensive lineman by 247Sports. The offensive lineman has also received offers from Penn State and Iowa State since his de-commitment nearly a month ago. The Iowa native also received offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Duke, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Northwestern, and Wisconsin, among others.

Nebraska first offered the ex-Cyclone commit on March 31, 2025, after coach Matt Rhule pulled several players from Slagle's home state, including Grant Brix and Jake Peters. Slagle visited Nebraska with two other linemen in March 2025.

The Huskers are aiming for a massive overhaul for its offensive line, beginning with the new hire of Georgia Tech offensive line coach Geep Wade following the end of the regular season firing of former assistant coach Donovan Raiola. Nebraska has re-tooled its line with transfer portal additions, bringing in Iowa State's Brendan Black and South Carolina's Tree Babalade. The Big Red have lost two linemen in the portal as Houston Kaahaaina-Torres and Jason Maciejczak entered the portal earlier in the transfer window. Maciejczak has already signed with Wyoming.

Nebraska offensive line coach Geep Wade | Nebraska Athletics

The four-star offensive lineman has been on the radar for recruiters since his sophomore season with Grinnell and has remained the highest-rated recruit out of Iowa in the 2027 class despite an injury in his right foot that forced him to miss eight weeks of his junior season. He finished out his final three games of the season this past year.

Slagle added that he remains interested in a re-commitment to Iowa State and new coach Jimmy Rogers, but does not plan to make a decision until later in the spring. The Iowa native has family ties to the university, including his father, Don, and uncle, Dean, who both played for the Cyclones. The offensive lineman recently visited Notre Dame and took a visit to Ole Miss this past fall.

Nebraska remains one of the front-runners in the 2027 recruitment rankings despite a smaller 2026 class. The 2027 class is led by Carmel Catholic and four-star quarterback Trae Taylor as well as Omaha Central safety Tory Pittman III. The class currently has six verbal commitments.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.