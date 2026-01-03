Nebraska Lands in Top 7 for Coveted 2027 3‑Star Safety

Nebraska’s recruiting board got a meaningful boost this week as 3‑star safety Robert Geathers III announced his top seven schools, and the Huskers made the cut.

The Georgia native has emerged as one of the more intriguing defensive backs in the 2027 class, blending length, range, and a growing resume. His decision to keep Nebraska in the mix signals real traction for Matt Rhule as his staff continues targeting versatile, high‑upside defenders who fit the future vision of the Blackshirts.

Geathers is a 6‑foot‑2, 190‑pound safety from Providence Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he’s emerging as one of the top young defenders in the 2027 class. Rated an 88 overall by 247Sports, he ranks as the No. 46 safety nationally and one of the top prospects in North Carolina. His growing profile and on‑field production have already made his highlight tape a must‑watch for recruiters looking ahead to the next wave of talent.

In his 2025 junior season, Geathers put together an impressive resume on a 13‑0 state championship run, showcasing the kind of production that turns heads on the recruiting trail. His tape backs it up. Geathers logged 72 total tackles with 37 of them solo, plus three interceptions, nine pass breakups, and a touchdown, highlighting both his playmaking range and his reliability on the back end.

Geathers delivered a standout sophomore campaign, finishing the season with 94 tackles, five pass breakups, five quarterback hurries, and an interception while anchoring the Providence Day defense. His impact helped propel the team to a 9–3 record and a run to the North Carolina NCISAA Division I state championship game, further solidifying his reputation as one of the program’s rising defensive playmakers.

Nebraska finds itself in competitive company as Geathers narrows his recruitment, joining a top group that includes Georgia Tech, USC, South Carolina, NC State, Tennessee, and Indiana. It’s a mix of regional powers, rising programs, and national brands, making the Huskers’ inclusion a meaningful sign of traction in a crowded field.

With schools from the ACC, SEC, and Big Ten all in pursuit, Nebraska’s presence in Geathers’ top tier underscores the staff’s growing reach and their ability to stay firmly in the conversation for high‑upside defensive talent.

Geathers comes from a strong football lineage, as his father, also named Robert Geathers, was a standout defensive end at Georgia from 2001 to 2003 before being selected in the fourth round of the 2004 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He went on to enjoy a decade‑long NFL career, finishing with 326 tackles and 34 sacks, providing a powerful family legacy for the younger Geathers to build upon.

Geathers checks every box Nebraska looks for in a modern defensive back: length, physicality, versatility, and a competitive edge shaped by high‑level football DNA. His ability to impact the game at multiple levels of the field aligns perfectly with the Huskers’ vision for a more dynamic, aggressive secondary under this staff. Pair that with his steady year‑to‑year production and a mindset built around development, and it’s easy to see why Nebraska views him as an ideal fit for the future of the Blackshirts.

