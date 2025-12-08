Nebraska’s Recruiting Momentum Continues with 2027 Safety Still Considering Huskers

A 2027 four-star safety is beginning to sharpen the focus of his recruitment, trimming down the list of schools under consideration, and Nebraska remains firmly in the mix.

Kennedy Green from Douglasville, Georgia, has a combination of production and playmaking ability that is already drawing national attention. The Huskers’ inclusion underscores their continued push to secure top defensive talent for the future. This latest development adds intrigue to Nebraska’s recruiting narrative as the program looks to build momentum heading into the next cycle.

The prospect is rated a 90 overall by 247Sports, placing him at No. 201 nationally in the 2027 class. At the safety position, he comes in ranked No. 23, while within the state of Georgia, he holds the No. 21 spot. This combination of rankings highlights him as a strong four-star recruit with both regional and national recognition for his defensive skills.

Green's recruitment is heating up, with several powerhouse programs still in contention. Nebraska has secured a spot among his top choices, joining South Carolina, Tennessee, Miami, North Carolina, and Florida State as schools under serious consideration.

Each program brings its own appeal, from tradition-rich defenses to regional ties, but Nebraska’s inclusion highlights the Huskers’ growing presence on the national recruiting stage. As the safety narrows his focus, the battle among these programs is expected to intensify, with Nebraska positioned to make a compelling case for his future.

NEWS: 2027 4-star safety Kennedy Green is narrowing focus on schools, eyeing early decision.



The latest: https://t.co/5d7Hcag6qK pic.twitter.com/oLU4D9Piwy — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) December 7, 2025

In 2024, Green put together a consistent and productive season, finishing with 75 total tackles, including three tackles for loss, while adding two pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. He also showcased his playmaking ability in coverage, recording six interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Altogether, his 2024 stat line reflects a balanced impact across multiple phases of the defense, combining reliability in tackling with game-changing plays in the secondary.

Green's fit at Nebraska comes down to his versatility, defensive instincts, and the Huskers' need for playmakers in the secondary. His skill set aligns with Nebraska’s emphasis on physical, multi-phase athletes who can contribute immediately in coverage and run support.

As a safety, he has the ability to rotate seamlessly between deep coverage, nickel responsibilities, and run support, giving the Huskers flexibility across multiple defensive looks. Combined with his tackling and coverage skills, Green represents the type of hybrid defender who can immediately strengthen Nebraska’s evolving defense.

Green's 75 tackles in 2024 demonstrate consistency and toughness, traits Nebraska fans embrace. The program’s culture rewards blue-collar defenders who can handle both the grind of Big Ten play and the spotlight of national matchups.

Nebraska’s recruiting momentum in the 2027 class is already evident with cornerstone commitments such as quarterback Trae Taylor and safety Tory Pittman III, both highly rated prospects who strengthen the foundation of the roster. Securing Green would not only add depth to the defensive backfield but also reinforce the Huskers’ ability to compete on a national scale for elite talent. His addition would signal that Nebraska is building more than just a regional pipeline. It’s positioning itself as a destination program capable of attracting and developing top-tier recruits across the country.

Green would fit Nebraska as a plug-and-play safety who strengthens their turnover-driven defense, adds depth to a growing 2027 class, and embodies the Huskers’ culture of toughness and adaptability.

