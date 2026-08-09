Nebraska Makes Early Push for Elite 2028 Michigan DL Prospect Elijah Willis

Nebraska has put together an outstanding 2027 recruiting class, currently sitting inside the top 20 and even the top 15 depending on the recruiting site. The Huskers still have work to do to finish the 2027 class, but as the 2026 season gets underway, their focus will also start to shift toward getting many of their top 2028 targets on campus.

One of those targets is Elijah Willis, a 6-foot-3½, 280-pound prospect who plays at Martin Luther King High School in Detoit. Willis is ranked No. 474 overall, No. 48 among defensive linemen, and is the No. 1 DL in Michigan. He is also ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect in the state.

Nebraska Sees Willis as a Defensive Line Prospect

Willis plays both offensive line and defensive line for his high school team, which has led to some recruiting sites ranking him at different positions. When asked where Nebraska is recruiting him to play, Willis made it clear where he would prefer to play at the next level.

"Nebraska is recruiting me for DL and I wouldn't mind playing OL or DL in college but I would prefer DL."

Willis already has the size to play along the defensive line at the next level. His experience on both sides of the ball gives him some versatility, but it appears Nebraska sees him as a defensive line prospect.

Willis earned his Nebraska offer on June 20 while attending a Nebraska camp. He performed well enough at the camp to earn an offer from the Huskers, giving Nebraska an early opportunity to build a relationship with one of Michigan's top 2028 prospects.

Corey Brown, Nebraska's defensive line coach, should have a big role in Willis' recruitment. Roy Manning, who coaches the Huskers' edge players, could also be involved, but Brown would likely be the coach primarily recruiting Willis.

Willis Looking Forward to Game-Day Visit

Willis will get his first chance to experience a Nebraska game when he visits Lincoln on Oct. 3, when the Huskers host Maryland. While he has already been on campus for camp, this will give him a chance to experience what Nebraska is like on a game day and see more of the school.



"I am looking for a good atmosphere and how the team works together in situations," Willis said.

Willis also wants to see how the team operates and get a better feel for the school. The October visit will be an important opportunity for the Huskers to continue building their relationship with him.

If the visit goes well, Nebraska will have a chance to get Willis back on campus during the winter or spring. Getting another visit from one of Michigan's top prospects could be important as his recruitment continues to develop.

Corey Brown, Nebraska's new defensive line coach, at a practice in March. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Huskers Face Competition for Willis

It's still early in the recruiting process for Willis, and Nebraska will have to battle several schools that are also working to get him on campus. Indiana, Iowa, Wisconsin, Cincinnati, Penn State and Washington all have game-day visits lined up with Willis.

Several of those schools also give Willis plenty of reasons to consider them. Iowa has built a reputation for developing defensive linemen, Indiana is coming off a national championship, and Penn State always does a good job of recruiting.

Nebraska has gotten involved early with Willis and already has him interested in the program. Now, the Huskers will have to continue building that relationship and make the most of his October visit as they look to add a talented prospect to their 2028 recruiting class.

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