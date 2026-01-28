Nebraska offers 2027 Texas Linebacker

The Nebraska Cornhuskers coaching staff has worked hard on the recruiting trail and recently offered a few prospects in Texas. Among them was 2027 Houston Langham Creek High School linebacker Jhadyn Nelson, whose recruitment has soared since he received his first offer from Texas Tech.

Since then, he has added offers from UTSA, TCU, Nebraska, Houston, Miami, FL, Mississippi State, SMU, Texas, and Missouri. Nelson said, “Recruiting for me has gone through the roof after Texas Tech offered me. It’s been non-stop, and it’s lovely, but you just have to stay humble.”

The offer from the Cornhuskers marked the first Big Ten offer for Nelson, which he received after speaking with defensive edges coach Roy Manning. “Coach Manning saw my frame, and we had a good conversation, not just about the game of football but life, and he offered me right then and there. The Nebraska program has a rich history behind it, dating back a long time, and the culture there runs really deep.”

thanks to @CoachKaliefM and after a great conversation with @CoachRoyM i am extremely astounded and grateful to have received my first Big 10 offer from the university of Nebraska pic.twitter.com/ictLXaC8ua — Jhadyn "J5" Nelson (@Jhadynnelson1) January 22, 2026

Nelson, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker, had a standout season for the Lobos, recording 71 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, three pass breakups, 2.5 sacks, and one pick-six. Langham Creek finished 6-4, narrowly missing the Texas 6A Division I playoffs. Despite this, Nelson called the season a success, particularly because he played alongside his brother, Cameron Wyatt Jr., who has an offer from Norfolk State.

“Although we finished 6-4, I had a great season. I built bonds with the team that are irreplaceable and was able to play beside my big brother in his last years of high school. Honestly, it was a dream come true, getting to play with my big brother for two years was breathtaking. I hope someone gives him a chance so we can keep playing because our chemistry is beyond crazy. We don’t have to communicate because we’re both Geminis, both born in June, so I think that connection made our telepathy 10x.”

Nelson’s off-season is going well. He already looks forward to the 2026 season, aiming to improve on this year and reach the playoffs. Nelson said, “The off-season has been going great. I've been in the weight room, encouraging my team to get bigger and better so we can have another winning record and have a shot at the playoffs.”

Nelson currently has ten offers and is unranked by 24Sports or Rivals, though that will likely change as he garners more interest and recruiting heats up. Texas Tech, Miami, Houston, Texas, TCU, and SMU are schools to watch.

25-26 jr szn

71 total tackles

2.5 sacks

11 tfl’s

1 pick 6

3 forced fumbles

3 pbu’s

2pt conversion for 100 yardshttps://t.co/6N2naJ1tnX pic.twitter.com/JoDr7i92zR — Jhadyn "J5" Nelson (@Jhadynnelson1) November 15, 2025

