Where Nebraska Softball Lands in the First NCAA RPI Rankings of 2026
In this story:
It turns out that scheduling a ridiculous non-conference schedule and winning most of the games pays off.
For the No. 10 Nebraska Cornhuskers, the NCAA has recognized their early accomplishments and rewarded them in the first set of 2026 RPI Rankings.
The Huskers landed at No. 3 in the RPI and No. 1 in strength of schedule.
Nebraska has taken down two No. 1-ranked teams in Texas Tech and Texas, both of which dropped after losing to the Huskers. They have also played top teams like LSU, Georgia, Tennessee, and UCF.
What does this mean for the Huskers moving forward? It means that Nebraska has put itself in a solid position to host a Regional. If the Huskers can continue to win throughout conference play, they could secure a national seed that would also bring a Super Regional to Lincoln.
Top 10 Softball RPI Rankings
- Tennessee (23-0)
- Alabama (23-0)
- Nebraska (18-5)
- Texas (22-1)
- Florida (25-1)
- UCLA (21-3)
- Arkansas (21-2)
- LSU (17-7)
- Mississippi State (24-2)
- Virginia Tech (21-2)
Top 10 Softball Strength of Schedule
- Nebraska (18-5)
- LSU (17-7)
- Georgia (19-7)
- Stanford (14-6)
- Missouri (7-15)
- Tennessee (23-0)
- BYU (5-17)
- Georgia Tech (16-10)
- Auburn (19-7)
- South Carolina (15-9)
Nebraska Softball's 2026 Results, RPI, SOS
Opponent
Result
Score
RPI
SOS
Washington
W
8-5
19
31
Texas
L
10-15
4
18
Texas
W
8-5
4
18
UTSA
W
6-3
112
171
Washington
L
2-3
19
31
LSU
W
6-0
8
2
Georgia
L
5-6
9
3
Tennessee
L
1-4
1
6
UCF
W
6-0
28
81
Texas Tech
W
3-2
13
107
South Carolina
W
9-1
27
10
Hawaii
W
13-0
154
176
Texas A&M
W
8-2
37
51
Seattle
W
9-0
94
125
Cal
W
6-0
130
50
Oklahoma State
L
1-2
28
48
South Dakota St
W
8-1
173
251
Tulsa
W
9-1
149
78
Oklahoma St.
W
4-3
28
48
South Dakota St
W
9-4
173
251
South Dakota St
W
8-0
173
251
Omaha
W
4-1
54
114
Omaha
W
10-2
54
114
Where Does Nebraska Rank in Top 25 Polls?
In the Top 25 polls which were released on Monday and Tuesday, Nebraska didn't see any movement.
According to Softball America, the top nine teams in the country stayed put, which means NU is ranked No. 9 for a second straight week. D1 Softball has Nebraska at No. 7, USA Softball says the Huskers are No. 5, and the NFCA has NU at No. 10.
Softball America Top 10 Rankings
- Tennessee (Previous Rank: 1)
- Texas Tech (Previous Rank: 2)
- Texas (Previous Rank: 3)
- Alabama (Previous Rank: 4)
- Arkansas (Previous Rank: 5)
- Oklahoma (Previous Rank: 6)
- UCLA (Previous Rank: 7)
- Florida (Previous Rank: 8)
- Nebraska (Previous Rank: 9)
- Virginia Tech (Previous Rank: 11)
D1 Softball Top 10 Rankings
- Tennessee (Previous Rank: 1)
- Texas (Previous Rank: 2)
- Texas Tech (Previous Rank: 3)
- Oklahoma (Previous Rank: 4)
- Alabama (Previous Rank: 5)
- Arkansas (Previous Rank: 6)
- Nebraska (Previous Rank: 7)
- UCLA (Previous Rank: 8)
- Florida (Previous Rank: 9)
- Virginia Tech (Previous Rank: 11)
USA Softball/ESPN Top 10 Rankings
- Tennessee (Previous Rank: 1)
- Texas Tech (Previous Rank: 2)
- Texas (Previous Rank: 3)
- Oklahoma (Previous Rank: 4)
- Nebraska (Previous Rank: 5)
- Alabama (Previous Rank: 6)
- UCLA (Previous Rank: 7)
- Florida (Previous Rank: 8)
- Arkansas (Previous Rank: 9)
- Florida State (Previous Rank: 10)
USA Today/NFCA To 10 Rankings
- Tennessee (Previous Rank: 1)
- Texas Tech (Previous Rank: 2)
- Texas (Previous Rank: 3)
- Alabama (Previous Rank: 4)
- Florida (Previous Rank: 5)
- Oklahoma (Previous Rank: 6)
- UCLA (Previous Rank: 8)
- Arkansas (Previous Rank: 7)
- Florida State (Previous Rank: 9)
- Nebraska (Previous Rank: 10)
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.