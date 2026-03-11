Where Nebraska Softball Lands in the First NCAA RPI Rankings of 2026

It turns out that scheduling a ridiculous non-conference schedule and winning most of the games pays off.

For the No. 10 Nebraska Cornhuskers, the NCAA has recognized their early accomplishments and rewarded them in the first set of 2026 RPI Rankings.

The Huskers landed at No. 3 in the RPI and No. 1 in strength of schedule.

Nebraska has taken down two No. 1-ranked teams in Texas Tech and Texas, both of which dropped after losing to the Huskers. They have also played top teams like LSU, Georgia, Tennessee, and UCF.

What does this mean for the Huskers moving forward? It means that Nebraska has put itself in a solid position to host a Regional. If the Huskers can continue to win throughout conference play, they could secure a national seed that would also bring a Super Regional to Lincoln.

Top 10 Softball RPI Rankings

Tennessee (23-0) Alabama (23-0) Nebraska (18-5) Texas (22-1) Florida (25-1) UCLA (21-3) Arkansas (21-2) LSU (17-7) Mississippi State (24-2) Virginia Tech (21-2)

Top 10 Softball Strength of Schedule

Nebraska (18-5) LSU (17-7) Georgia (19-7) Stanford (14-6) Missouri (7-15) Tennessee (23-0) BYU (5-17) Georgia Tech (16-10) Auburn (19-7) South Carolina (15-9)

Nebraska Softball's 2026 Results, RPI, SOS

Opponent Result Score RPI SOS Washington W 8-5 19 31 Texas L 10-15 4 18 Texas W 8-5 4 18 UTSA W 6-3 112 171 Washington L 2-3 19 31 LSU W 6-0 8 2 Georgia L 5-6 9 3 Tennessee L 1-4 1 6 UCF W 6-0 28 81 Texas Tech W 3-2 13 107 South Carolina W 9-1 27 10 Hawaii W 13-0 154 176 Texas A&M W 8-2 37 51 Seattle W 9-0 94 125 Cal W 6-0 130 50 Oklahoma State L 1-2 28 48 South Dakota St W 8-1 173 251 Tulsa W 9-1 149 78 Oklahoma St. W 4-3 28 48 South Dakota St W 9-4 173 251 South Dakota St W 8-0 173 251 Omaha W 4-1 54 114 Omaha W 10-2 54 114

Where Does Nebraska Rank in Top 25 Polls?

In the Top 25 polls which were released on Monday and Tuesday, Nebraska didn't see any movement.

According to Softball America, the top nine teams in the country stayed put, which means NU is ranked No. 9 for a second straight week. D1 Softball has Nebraska at No. 7, USA Softball says the Huskers are No. 5, and the NFCA has NU at No. 10.

Softball America Top 10 Rankings

Tennessee (Previous Rank: 1) Texas Tech (Previous Rank: 2) Texas (Previous Rank: 3) Alabama (Previous Rank: 4) Arkansas (Previous Rank: 5) Oklahoma (Previous Rank: 6) UCLA (Previous Rank: 7) Florida (Previous Rank: 8) Nebraska (Previous Rank: 9) Virginia Tech (Previous Rank: 11)

D1 Softball Top 10 Rankings

Tennessee (Previous Rank: 1) Texas (Previous Rank: 2) Texas Tech (Previous Rank: 3) Oklahoma (Previous Rank: 4) Alabama (Previous Rank: 5) Arkansas (Previous Rank: 6) Nebraska (Previous Rank: 7) UCLA (Previous Rank: 8) Florida (Previous Rank: 9) Virginia Tech (Previous Rank: 11)

USA Softball/ESPN Top 10 Rankings

Tennessee (Previous Rank: 1) Texas Tech (Previous Rank: 2) Texas (Previous Rank: 3) Oklahoma (Previous Rank: 4) Nebraska (Previous Rank: 5) Alabama (Previous Rank: 6) UCLA (Previous Rank: 7) Florida (Previous Rank: 8) Arkansas (Previous Rank: 9) Florida State (Previous Rank: 10)



USA Today/NFCA To 10 Rankings