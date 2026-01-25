Nebraska offers 2027 three-star Illinois DB

Nebraska currently has the No. 5-ranked 2027 recruiting class nationally and second in the Big 10 behind Ohio State, according to 247Sports. At On3, they are rated No. 6 nationally and second in the Big 10, again trailing the Buckeyes. The Cornhuskers class includes one five-star, two four-star, and three three-star prospects.

The Cornhuskers’ coaching staff, like all the others across college football, has been on the road meeting and talking with their next potential commits. One of their latest targets was East St. Louis (Illinois) High School defensive back Jabarri Lofton. He received his scholarship offer after speaking with Nebraska secondary coach Addison Williams.

“Coach Williams told me about my offer from Nebraska, and that conversation meant a lot to me, “ Lofton said. “He broke down how I fit into their system and made it clear they really believe in me, which really stood out. They are a great program with a lot of tradition and a passionate fan base. I like the direction they’re going and how they develop their players.”

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Lofton had an outstanding season for the Flyers. He finished with 66 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, and a fumble recovery, per his MaxPreps page. He helped lead them to the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) 6A state championship game, where they fell 38-28 to Fenwick.

Yet despite that tough loss, Lofton considers it an opportunity to learn and grow from it. “The season went really well overall. Finishing 9–4 and making it to the state championship was big for our program. Losing that game hurt, but it taught me a lot and showed what we’re capable of. It definitely pushed me to work even harder moving forward.”

The recruiting process has been going well for Lofton, who received his first offer from the Sacramento State Hornets last May. In addition to the Hornets and Cornhuskers, he also holds offers from Michigan State, Kansas State, Purdue, Washington State, Toledo, Missouri, Memphis, Miami (FL), Illinois, Kentucky, Florida State, Arizona State, Kansas, and Missouri State.

“The recruiting process has been a blessing. I’m thankful for every opportunity and every coach who believes in me. I’m just staying patient, trusting God, and taking everything one step at a time.”

Lofton is rated an 87 overall and ranked as a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite. He is ranked No. 586 nationally, No. 56 as a safety, and No. 20 in Illinois. He will be taking some visits soon as he continues to build relationships with different coaching staffs.

“I have some Junior Days and visits planned. I am looking forward to getting on campuses to see which places feel like home, since I’m still hearing from a lot of schools and building relationships with coaches. But, right now, I’m keeping an open mind and not rushing anything. When it comes time to commit, I will be looking for a program that feels like family and develops players on and off the field.”

Look for Lofton to add more offers as soon as he begins to take those visits!

