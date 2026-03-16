Nebraska's 2028 Quarterback Recruiting Board is Expanding

Nebraska's 2027 recruiting class is off to a very hot start. Even so, the Big Red find themselves working for 2028 as well.

This spring offers a great opportunity for the Huskers staff to begin creating relationships with rising juniors along the high school ranks. For NU, they appear to be taking the same path as the year prior, attempting to lock down a quarterback prospect early on in the cycle who can help peer recruit.

Here are the players Nebraska has or will have on campus before they wrap up their 2026 spring practice period on March 28.

Owen Herrick

Over this past weekend, Nebraska played host to Owen Herrick of Central Catholic in Pittsburgh, PA. Though he's not yet ranked on any of the leading recruiting platforms, the 17-year-old's recruitment is beginning to pick up a lot of steam.

To date, the 6-2, 185-pounder has offers from Syracuse, UConn, Liberty, and Toledo, but Big Ten programs such as Penn State, Ohio State, and Nebraska are beginning to enter the mix. With that in mind, the Huskers are attempting to get in early on the 2028 recruit. He still has two full years left before joining a college program of his choosing, so anticipating his development track and forging a relationship at this point could look to pay off over the coming years.

NU's Adam DiMichele, the Huskers' assistant secondary/safeties coach, is the known recruiter for Herrick to this point, but after traveling to Lincoln, it does appear the staff will more aggressively pursue the 2028 prospect with the offensive staff moving forward.

Full Sophomore Season Highlights‼️

~WPIAL Champion

~PIAA State Runner up

~Leading Passer in WPIAL 6A

~2,473 Passing yards 🎯

~23 Touchdowns https://t.co/U6S4T91vUD pic.twitter.com/Hfb74RyhVr — Owen Herrick (@OwenHerrick3) December 12, 2025

As a sophomore, Herrick threw for over 2,400 passing yards and 23 touchdowns on his way to leading his school to a 13-2 overall record. He also led the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League's (WPIAL) 6A division in passing.

Though Herrick wasn't able to mount a championship run, he did manage to lead his team to a runner-up finish. With an offseason to grow, the will-be junior will look to change his luck in his third season, bringing home the trophy he just missed out on in 2025.

For Nebraska, they're recruiting a player with a winning pedigree and long-term upside at football's most important position. He may not be nationally recognized just yet, but the Huskers, under the current staff, pride themselves on finding guys early on in the process, and Herrick fits that mold perfectly right now.

But he won't be the only signal-caller NU recruits.

Treyvone Towns

Nebraska extended a scholarship offer to three-star QB Trey Towns Jr. of Rancho Cucamonga (CA). Listed as the No. 149 overall prospect within the class, the California native is also regarded as the 11th-best signal-caller in the cycle with two years to raise his profile even further.

Listed at 6-2, 215 pounds, Towns is significantly more put-together than any high school quarterback NU has recruited in recent years, but that isn't a bad thing considering the conference he will be asked to play in collegiately.

The Huskers are currently favored to land the three-star recruit; however, there's plenty of time between now and signing day in December of 2027 for him to change his mind. As it currently stands, they hold a lead over Ohio State, Purdue, and 17 other Division I schools, making On3's 39.0% confidence rating noteworthy, to say the least.

Stacking days to be elite at what I do🧪 @CoachDanny10 @RCHSCougarsFB pic.twitter.com/nD0636SelA — Treyvone Towns Jr (@TreyvoneTownsJr) December 30, 2025

Towns has been to Nebraska once before, during the 2025 season, but is scheduled to be back on campus later this month. Tentatively set for Mar. 26, the three-star signal-caller will travel to Lincoln days before the Huskers' 2026 Spring Game on the 28th.

As it currently stands, he is the only known 2028 recruit set to be on campus that day. However, he will be joined by a pair of offensive line prospects in the 2027 cycle during his visit. Kyler Kuhn and Barrett Kitrell will also be in Lincoln. Kuhn is a four-star interior offensive line prospect from Kansas City, and Kitrell is a three-star recruit at the same position from Ashland-Greenwood (NE).

Having potential teammates, specifically those who would one day be protecting the signal-caller, there on campus at the same time, is never a bad thing. Especially considering all three recruits have already been to Lincoln at least once, which means NU has some staying power in each recruitment, respectively.

Midway through March, NU has also extended offers to seven (7) other quarterbacks within the 2028 cycle. To varying degrees, the Huskers are notably in contention for several of those players as it stands. However, it is worth noting that as of now, Towns Jr. is the only quarterback to have scheduled an unofficial visit this spring.

NU also has a long-time QB commitment within the 2027 cycle that is about as high-profile as they come. Trae Taylor recently got bumped up to the No. 3 signal-caller in his class and is regarded as the No. 37 overall player as well (247Sports). Whoever ultimately chooses to call Nebraska home in the 2028 cycle will be doing so knowing they'll have serious competition ahead of them, assuming the Huskers can sign Taylor in December of this year. Regardless, with the Big Red missing out on a 2026 QB recruit, do not expect them to do that again anytime soon.

Glenn Thomas, Anthony Colandrea, and TJ Lateef. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

For now, NU quarterback coach Glenn Thomas and offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen have cast a wide net in terms of 2028. Things will quickly begin to pick up with that class this coming summer, but it is clear the Huskers have done some window shopping early on.

With two signal-callers having already taken, or scheduled, unofficial visits this spring, expect those prospects to be the ones the Big Red continues to pursue the most moving forward. It doesn't mean another can't emerge, but gauging interest from these recruits, both Herrick and Towns Jr. have shown the most to this point.