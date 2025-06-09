Nebraska's Top LB Prospect Will Stay Committed To Miami Hurricanes
The Nebraska Cornhuskers were set to entertain top linebacking prospect Jordan Campbell this coming weekend.
However, Sunday night Campbell promptly shut down his recruitment and announced he is sticking with his commitment to the University of Miami, where he has been committed since his sophomore season.
This is bad news for Huskers head coach Matt Ruhle. Nebraska was planning on pitching Campbell this weekend, but that visit has been cancelled. The Huskers lose out on one of the top linebacking playmakers in the country.
Campbell is a consensus Top 150, four-star recruit and is expected to lead Miami Northwestern to the FHSAA playoffs this season. They won the state championship last season under former NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
"I will be officially closing out my recruitment and getting 1000 percent a Hurricane," Campbell said to Rivals.com Sunday night. "I feel more comfortable with the coaching staff they showed me everything I can be the next four years."
With the summer being a great time for college visits and 7-on-7 tournaments at different schools, Campbell could have extended his recruitment and taken the trip to Lincoln and to other schools recruiting him.
However, he wants to stay home, work out with his teammates and concentrate on what lies ahead.
"I just want to close it down and start focusing on my senior season and just winning the state championship with my team," Campbell said,
Campbell said he will attempt to recruit his Northwestern teammates Derek Cooper and Lamar Brown to Miami. He thinks his recruiting pitch is spot on.
"I mean it's Miami," Campbell said. "We love it down here. The coaches are gonna love you and they are going to push you and make sure you are great."
Miami’s 2026 recruiting classr ranks 12th nationally, led by five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, four-star cornerbacks Camdin Portis and Jaelen Waters and now Campbell.
Campbell did visit Florida State last weekend and also had trips scheduled for official visits with Auburn, Missouri, Miami and FSU over the coming weeks. Those trips will be cancelled with the exception of ride cross-town to Coral Gables.
