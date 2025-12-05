Nebraska Among Finalists for 4-Star Defensive Tackle

Nebraska’s recruiting push in the trenches has taken center stage as the Huskers remain firmly in contention for a four-star defensive tackle. With national attention on the battle for elite defensive line talent, Matt Rhule’s staff is positioning itself to make a statement in one of the most competitive races of the cycle.

The race for Elija Harmon is reaching its climax, with Nebraska battling alongside Texas A&M, Oregon, USC, and Oklahoma as the Dec. 7 announcement approaches. Harmon’s decision, set for 1 p.m. Pacific Time, will be closely watched across the college football landscape, as the Huskers look to prove they can win head-to-head recruiting battles against national powers and secure a dynamic playmaker for the future.

According to 247Sports, the prospect holds a player rating of 90 and is ranked No. 200 nationally. He stands as the No. 26 defensive lineman in his class and the No. 21 overall recruit in the state of California.

Nebraska extended an offer to Harmon in September 2025 and has remained actively involved in his recruitment, with 247Sports listing the Huskers as "warm". While the program currently carries 15 defensive linemen on its roster, it has yet to secure a defensive tackle commitment in the 2027 class, positioning Harmon as a potential cornerstone addition who could immediately strengthen Nebraska’s presence in the trenches.

During his time at Inglewood High School (California), he quickly established himself as a defensive force. In 2024, as a sophomore, he totaled 80 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, five sacks, one fumble recovery, and even recorded a safety across 11 games, according to MaxPreps.

That followed a breakout freshman campaign in 2023, where he posted 86 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, five sacks, and one fumble recovery in just nine contests, showcasing his consistency and impact from the start of his high school career.

Harmon has established himself as a dominant force in the middle of the defensive line, a rare four-year starter at Inglewood who combines speed and power to overwhelm opposing guards and centers.

At 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds, he’s a true space eater who plays with heavy hands, fires off the ball quickly, and demands double teams at the high school level while still generating push. For Nebraska, his presence would be transformative, bringing immediate strength to the trenches, bolstering the Huskers’ ability to control the line of scrimmage, and giving Rhule’s defense a disruptive anchor who could grow into one of the Big Ten’s premier interior defenders.

The Big Ten is built on physicality at the line of scrimmage. Harmon’s heavy hands, quick get-off, and ability to collapse the pocket fit perfectly with the conference’s emphasis on controlling the trenches.

With two more years before college, Harmon has the chance to refine his technique even further. Nebraska’s staff has shown success in developing defensive linemen, and Harmon could grow into one of the league’s premier interior defenders.

As Dec. 7 approaches, all eyes will be on Elija Harmon’s decision, with Nebraska battling against Texas A&M, Oregon, USC, and Oklahoma for one of the nation’s premier defensive line prospects. Landing Harmon would not only give the Huskers a disruptive force in the trenches but also signal that Rhule’s program can compete head-to-head with college football’s elite.

Whether Harmon chooses Lincoln or another destination, his announcement will mark a pivotal moment in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

