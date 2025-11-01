Nebraska’s USC Weekend Visitor List Reflects Matt Rhule’s Commitment to Turning the Program Around
Saturday night, the Huskers are set to take on the No. 23 USC Trojans under the lights in Memorial Stadium on national television. But the game itself won’t be the only thing on Matt Rhule’s agenda. With a confirmed list of 35 visitors ranging from the class of 2026 to the class of 2030, Nebraska is preparing for its biggest recruiting weekend of the year.
Headlined by five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson, the No. 15 overall prospect in the 2027 class, the Huskers will have an opportunity to make valuable progress with 22 visitors currently rated as four-stars or higher. Nebraska will also welcome home four current commits from its 2026 class. With that in mind, here’s a look at who’s expected to be in Lincoln this weekend, and what it could mean for the future of the program under Rhule’s leadership.
Despite already holding the No. 4 recruiting class in the country for 2027, per Rivals, Nebraska’s staff is going all-in for this group of 22 visitors in the class. Five-star safety Tory Pittman of Omaha is already on board, giving the Huskers the top-ranked player in the state, but weekends like this are about more than one headline commitment; they’re about stacking talent across the board for years to come.
That starts in the trenches, where Rhule and his staff are doubling down on improving line play for the future. With three-star offensive tackle Matt Erickson already locked in, nine additional offensive linemen will be in town, underscoring a continued priority on shoring up protection around Nebraska’s current and future quarterbacks. Offensive firepower will also be a focus, with seven skill-position players expected to visit as Nebraska looks to build around Husker commit Trae Taylor, the nation’s No. 3 quarterback in the class.
Taylor, known for both his on-field production and his commitment to peer recruiting since verbally committing to Rhule’s staff, will play a pivotal role in helping pitch Lincoln as the place to be. If Nebraska’s offense clicks against USC, Taylor’s message could gain even more traction, giving fellow recruits a first-hand look at what it’s like to make plays inside Memorial Stadium in front of 86,000-plus fans.
Alongside the four 2026 commits in attendance, Nebraska will also host four high-profile prospects from the 2028 class. Leading the way is offensive tackle R'Monie Edwards, the No. 8 overall player in the country, joined by a trio of high-profile receivers that will be potentially looking to join a recent lineage of successful pass-catches in Lincoln under Dana Holgorsen's guidance.
Yes, these players are still three years away from setting foot on a college campus, but weekends like this show how seriously Rhule’s staff takes the long game. Getting in early with elite talent matters, and the chance to see Memorial Stadium on a big stage could leave a lasting impression. If Nebraska pulls off a statement win, the ripple effects could stretch well beyond 2025, helping shape the roster for years to come.
While this weekend is ultimately about winning a statement game, it’s equally about the message Nebraska sends to the future of its program. With a visitor list stacked with blue-chip talent, Rhule and his staff have set the stage for one of the most impactful recruiting weekends in recent memory. Win or lose, the atmosphere inside Memorial Stadium will give these recruits a glimpse of what makes Nebraska different. But if the Huskers can pair that “Blackout” environment with a signature win over USC, the ripple effect could be felt across the 2026, 2027, 2028, and even 2030 classes. That’s how programs take the next step, and stay there.
