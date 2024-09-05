Nebraska Set To Have One Of Their Biggest Recruiting Weekends Ever
With big games come big recruiting weekends and with the Colorado Buffaloes coming to town brings big-time media attention which also ultimately brings big-time recruits who are ready to see a war between two highly anticipated programs and quarterbacks.
As there is plenty of work that needs to be recognized on the field it is also my duty to focus on the behind-the-scenes recruiting stuff that includes this massive weekend.
This is arguably the biggest recruiting weekend in years upon years if things go right as they will see multiple five stars and four stars all while seeing commits coming through.
Let’s start with the commits that are set to come through.
As of now the commits set to come through include Malcolm Simpson, Bear Tenney, Bryson Hayes, Caden VerMaas, TJ Lateef, Jamarion Parker, Kade Pietrzak, Bryson Webber, and Shawn Hammerbeck. This is extremely key as these guys will likely be in the early of many players trying to convince them to come to Nebraska themself including some of the guys we will be highlighting in this article alone.
Top Nebraska target and five-star athlete Michael Terry III will be on campus. The past few days have made it seem like Terry is a huge lean for the Texas Longhorns however a big-time visit here can shake something up tremendously. The Huskers have been on Terry all off-season heavily and at one point could’ve been considered the favorite. Although that may not be the case now they will fight until the end for this talented prospect.
2026 five-star offensive tackle who is also heavily considering the Huskers by the name of Jackson Cantrell will be on campus for the Huskers. This is a huge one as each site has him ranked highly and is a true five-star across the board. He would likely be the biggest recruit that the Huskers not only land but have a chance of landing in the class.
That is unless you consider this man more valuable as Brandon Arrington will also be on campus. The five-star wide receiver in the class of 2026 will be a huge addition if the Cornhuskers can land him as Nebraska seems to be in a good spot if you’re an outsider looking in.
Dawson Merritt will also be in attendance. Merritt was a heavily recruited prospect in the 2025 class as he committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide and although that could’ve been it for the Huskers it wasn’t as he has now decided to take a gameday visit this weekend. This could be a huge chance for the Huskers to flip the Bama commit from the state of Kansas as the talented linebacker is in Jayhawks country. He is a four-star currently and would be the highest-rated commit at this point.
Some of the other names that will make it to the Huskers vs Buffaloes game include Dezephen Walker, Samuelu Utu, Mike Brown, Cortez Mills, and many more. Check out the nearly full list below as it’s subject to change at any point as Merritt is even not listed at this point.
