Nebraska Stays Firmly in the Mix for No. 2 Offensive Tackle in 2027 Class

With the offseason in full swing, the 2027 recruiting class continues to be the top priority for Nebraska's football staff into the last week of January.

For the Huskers, who finished the 2025 season 7-6, losing three consecutive games by double-digits, momentum directly following the end of their season was hard to come by. However, nearly a full month since their loss in the Las Vegas Bowl to Utah, Nebraska has rebounded in a very big way.

After seeing additions from 16 transfer portal prospects over the 15-day window, the Huskers addressed positions of need heading into next fall. However, in the following two weeks, since the window for transfer portal entries closed, Nebraska has been back on the road recruiting coast-to-coast for some of the top rising seniors out of the high school ranks.

Few, if any, are a bigger priority than five-star offensive tackle prospect Kennedy Brown. Listed at 6-foot-4, 285 pounds, the Humble, TX native is the No. 4 player in the entire class. Despite his lack of height, to this point, Brown offers the frame and lengthy wingspan of a prospect set for a growth spurt over the coming years.

With an over 7-foot wingspan and eleven-inch hands, the will-be senior projects to be one of the most sought-after players this cycle. For Nebraska, that means beating out an impressive list of 41other Division I schools. As it currently stands, the Huskers will need to make ground up against in-state Texas, which appears to be setting the pace for his talents.

Despite not leading the race just yet, the Huskers have been able to make an impression on the young offensive lineman on several occasions. In fact, the five-star is a return visitor to Lincoln, who Nebraska is attempting to bring to campus for a third time later on this spring.

Of course, former offensive line coach Donovan Raiola was in charge of his recruitment this fall. That means Geep Wade and Lonnie Teasley will need to quickly establish a relationship with Brown to keep the Huskers' momentum going into next fall.

Though his tentative plan appears to be set to visit Oregon over the coming weekend, Nebraska will not let that stop them from showing Brown what they believe he's worth. The Huskers are set to host a growing group of visitors over the weekend as well, with several offensive line targets planning to come.

The Big Red's 2027 class already includes one offensive lineman who committed back in September of 2025. Matt Erickson, listed at 6-foot-7, 280-pounds is the No. 6 player in the state of Nebraska and was the first in-state recruit to commit within the class. A three-star prospect, the Huskers will look to mold him into the player they envision he can become, rather than a player like Brown, who has the potential to make an impact from day one.

Nebraska is also set to host fellow in-state recruit Barrett Kitrell. Though not currently ranked within any recruiting database, the Ashland-Greenwood standout has received up to eight Division I offers within the past four months. Nebraska appears to be in the lead, as of now, but Kitrell is a fast-rising prospect that could continue to see scholarship offers flood in before he ultimately chooses a school to call home.

It's clear under a new position coaching staff that the Huskers are searching both far and wide to bring in the top talent at the line of scrimmage. Specifically, however, they appear to be not afraid to contend for some of the nation's best. Though players like Brown, on paper, are far and away separated from the likes of Erickson and Kitrell, don't let it distract you from the fact that Nebraska is recruiting with a purpose in everything they do.

While one target within the class is the No. 2 player at his position and another is unranked, stars matter very little when the game reps become live. For the Big Red, who are looking to dramatically turn around the offensive line play ahead of next season, an improved performance on the field would go a long way towards showing these recruits that development can take place.

If Nebraska is to improve in the win-loss column, it starts up front, and it's a good thing that the fanbase does not care where these recruits come from or what they offer from a star rating. Husker Nation simply wants development to take place, and the fresh breath of air that is Wade and Teasley's coaching should do well in providing them that.

For now, the Huskers remain in contention for one of the hottest offensive line commodities of the class. If they can secure a visit to campus over the coming months, the reason for optimism should increase. Nebraska will need to provide him stability, support, and a reason to believe they can help him get to the next level. With the new coaching duo, they have shown they can do just that. It will come down to this staff's ability to maintain the momentum they already gathered, as well as build a relationship despite new coaches being added to the mix.

Expect more to come sooner than later, regardless of his decision regarding Nebraska, as schools look to lock in visit days and commitments to jump-start their classes heading into the summer months.

